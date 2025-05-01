What is The Traka? Everything you need to know about 'Europe's Unbound'

The Traka. If you’ve followed gravel cycling in recent years, you’ve probably heard of it. And if you’ve opened social media this week, you’ll surely have seen photos of your favourite gravel pros preparing for the race in the hills in Girona, north east Spain.

The Traka began in 2019, and quickly became one of, if not the most prestigious gravel race in Europe, so much so that it earned the comparison of being the Unbound of Europe. At 360 km for the marquee race distance, the Spanish race attracts big names seeking to prove themselves against the best racers in Europe and beyond.

Part of the Gravel Earth Series, The Traka also attracts media and industry attention, with group rides, gatherings, and product launches taking place in Girona this week in the lead-up to racing on Friday.

Pete Stetina during the 2024 Traka gravel race in Girona, Spain (Image credit: The Traka)

Course of the Traka

The 360K (~220 mile) race begins bright and early at 5:50 a.m. local time on Friday (May 2)and will challenge riders with a total of 3,700 meters (12,140 feet) of climbing. The course begins in Girona and immediately heads uphill on a paved climb, gaining approximately 300 metres/984 feet. Around the 80k mark, there are a couple of small, punchy climbs to break up the first third of the race.

The next major hilly section starts 130 km in, and there is a large climb to kick off the final third of the race at kilometre 278. The finale doesn’t lack in punch either, with a climb at kilometre 349 before a net-downhill run into the finish.

The Traka also offers 100K, 200K, and a 560K ultra-distance race. New for 2025 is anti-doping testing for riders in the 200 and 260K races.

Sarah Sturm at the 2024 Traka gravel race in Girona, Spain (Image credit: The Traka)

Who's Racing the 2025 Traka?

Last year’s winners were Pete Stetina and Karolina Migon, and both racers will be in attendance to defend their titles. Stetina recently rode to a podium at Belgian Waffle Ride California, while Migon finished 7th at The Hills Gravel a few weeks ago. She is also the reigning overall Gravel Earth Series victor.

Italian former pro roadie, Mattia De Marchi, has won the race three times before, making him a marked man in the men’s field. Simen Nordahl Svendsen won the Gravel Earth Series overall last year and will likely be in contention as well. Ole Bjorn Smisethjell, Tobias Kongstad, and Griffin Easter also have found success in European gravel races. Lachlan Morton will be racing and hoping to add the ‘Unbound of Europe’ title to his original Unbound Gravel title. Simon Pellaud gambled with a long-range attack at Sea Otter Gravel—could he try a similar tactic this weekend? Those who follow the Life Time Grand Prix will be familiar with Torbjørn André Røed who will also be on the startline.

In the women’s field, WorldTour soigneur turned gravel racer Geerike Schreurs and Sarah Sturm both animated the race last year and will be riders to watch. An English-speaking contingent of Danni Shrosbree, Maddy Nutt, and Sofia Schugar are all returning riders with experience at The Traka, while triathlete-turned-gravel contender Heather Jackson will race her debut Traka. Axelle Dubau-Prévôt will also appear at the race for her first time after an impressive couple of months racing in the U.S. at BWR, Valley of Tears and Sea Otter.

The Gravel Earth Series takes racers’ best four scores from a large calendar of events. The Traka is one of a few events in the series that offers more points toward the overall for being a prestigious event, so riders are incentivised to race, but they are not required to be at The Traka. The Traka 200K distance also offers points toward the overall, but more points are offered in the 360K. Benjamin Perry and Morgan Aguirre currently lead the series. Perry is signed up for the 360K while Aguirre is slated to start the 200K.

Where to Watch the Traka