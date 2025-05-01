What is The Traka? Everything you need to know about 'Europe's Unbound'

Elite gravel racers from around the globe converge on Girona, Spain, for Europe's premier gravel race this weekend

Scenes from the 2024 Traka gravel race in Girona, Spain
Scenes from the 2024 Traka gravel race in Girona, Spain
(Image credit: The Traka)
The Traka. If you’ve followed gravel cycling in recent years, you’ve probably heard of it. And if you’ve opened social media this week, you’ll surely have seen photos of your favourite gravel pros preparing for the race in the hills in Girona, north east Spain.

The Traka began in 2019, and quickly became one of, if not the most prestigious gravel race in Europe, so much so that it earned the comparison of being the Unbound of Europe. At 360 km for the marquee race distance, the Spanish race attracts big names seeking to prove themselves against the best racers in Europe and beyond.

