Vollering's title defence, Ferrand-Prévot's return to Grand Tours and an intriguing TTT: Everything you need to know about La Vuelta Femenina

The Spanish Grand Tour kicks off this weekend – here's how to watch, who to watch, and what to watch out for

Demi Vollering wins La Vuelta Femenina 2024
La Vuelta Femenina
Sunday 4 - Saturday 10 May
Spain

With the spring Classics complete, attention turns to stage racing, and Grand Tour racing more than anything else. It isn't the men's Giro d'Italia that kicks it off, but instead the women's Vuelta a España - La Vuelta Femenina. It started life as the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta, but is now very much a stage race in its own right, in its third year proper.

