Ardennes Classics
Key info: Cauberg | Mur de Huy | The climbs of Liège-Bastogne-Liège
The Ardennes Classics are the three prestigious one-day races held primarily in the Ardennes of Belgium and in the Dutch Limburg region.
As of 2017, all three races is accompanied by a women's version - and since their introduction, all three have been part of the UCI Women's WorldTour.
The week of racing traditionally ends with Liège, the only monument of the three, nicknamed 'La Doyenne' ('The Oldest') having first run in 1892.
A rider winning all three races in the same week is extremely rare, happening only twice in 2004 with Davide Rebellin and with Philippe Gilbert more recently in 2011. Only four other riders, including Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault, have won all three races within their careers.
The three races, Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, all come within one week in mid-April and suited to puncheurs and climbers because of their hilly profile, in contrast to the Cobbled Classics which take place shortly before.
Read more about each race:
All three are UCI WorldTour races, with Tour de France organisers ASO arranging Flèche on the Wednesday of the Ardennes week and Liége on the Sunday, while the Amstel Gold Race Foundation puts on its race in Limburg on the first Sunday to kick it all off.
Latest
Ardennes Classics team ratings: how did each squad perform?
Alaphilippe, Van Aert and Pogačar produced the goods for their teams
'It's not so bad to finish behind the winner of the Tour de France,' says Julian Alaphilippe, runner-up at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
The world champion was gracious in defeat, having been pipped twice in two editions by a Slovenian rider
By Jonny Long •
Tadej Pogačar says he's 'living the cycling dream' following Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory
The Slovenian says the plan now is simple: rest, family time, and then prepare for the Tour de France
By Jonny Long •
Demi Vollering takes her first WorldTour victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Dutch rider benefits from another tactical masterpiece courtesy of her SDWorx squad, with Anna van der Breggen setting up the win
By Owen Rogers •
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021: everything you need to know
All the information you need ahead of Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, taking place on April 25 in 2021
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
Tom Pidcock to miss Liège-Bastogne-Liège as Brit 'not quite fully recovered' from Flèche Wallonne crash
The 21-year-old will rest for a few days before turning his attention to his first mountain bike race of the season
By Jonny Long •
Tadej Pogačar and Marc Hirschi return negative Covid-19 test, cleared for Liège-Bastogne-Liège
The Slovenian will face stiff competition from the likes of Primož Roglič and Julian Alaphilippe
By Jonny Long •
Julian Alaphilippe: 'The big goal has always been Liège-Bastogne-Liège'
The Frenchman may seem sick of Zoom calls, but one thing he's not tired of is that winning feeling
By Jonny Long •
Five things to look out for at Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2021
The Ardennes Classics come to close with the oldest race of them all, Liège-Bastogne-Liège
By Stephen Puddicombe •
Adam Yates, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Richard Carapaz headline Ineos Grenadiers Liège-Bastogne-Liège squad
Michał Kwiatkowski also features in a star-studded cast for the British outfit
By Jonny Long •