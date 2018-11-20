La Flèche Wallonne 2019: all you need to know

All the details of La Flèche Wallonne and La Flèche Wallonne Femmes, taking place on Wednesday April 24 in 2019

The second of three Ardennes Classics in the space of a week, La Flèche Wallonne and La Flèche Wallonne Femmes will take place on Wednesday April 24 – sandwiched between the Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Whilst the Amstel Gold Race and Liège added women’s races in 2017, La Flèche Wallonne Femmes is returning for its 22nd addition, alongside the men’s race now in its 83rd year.

La Flèche Wallonne is essentially won or lost on the short but brutal Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.6 per cent), the steepest finishing climb in Classics cycling, which features three times along the 196km course.

After months of hard miles over cobbles in Flanders, the one-day climbers will get their chance at glory over a rolling parcours.

La Flèche Wallonne 2019 Route

This year’s race will take place entirely within the Province of Liège, starting in Seraing. The opening 80 kilometres will feature climbs of the Côte de la Vecquée and La Redoute, soon followed by the Côte de Mont and the Côte d’Amay.

The 29 kilometre finishing circuit – which the riders will complete twice – sees them climb the Côte d’Ereffe, Côte de Cherave and Mur de Huy – finishing atop the Mur after 198.5 kilometres of racing.

The women will cover 118.5 kilometres, ending, as per the men’s race with two laps of the same finishing circuit.

La Flèche Wallonne 2019 TV schedule

Last year, the race was broadcast on Eurosport 1 in the UK – first live, and then via highlights later in the week.

We’ll update this page with TV timings when they’re available.

Official Twitter account: @flechewallone

Official website: http://www.letour.fr/la-fleche-wallonne/2016/us/

La Flèche Wallonne 2018 results

In the men’s race, Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) ended a five year dominance by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Alaphilippe followed a powerful effort by Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Soudal), mid-way up the finish climb.

The women’s edition went to the ‘Queen of the Ardennes’ – Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) – who now has a total of four wins to her name at the event, having typically dominated the early season races.

La Flèche Wallonne previous winners

2000 Francesco Casagrande (ITA) Vini Caldirola–Sidermec

2001 Rik Verbrugghe (BEL) Lotto–Adecco

2002 Mario Aerts (BEL) Lotto–Adecco

2003 Igor Astarloa (ESP) Saeco Macchine per Caffè

2004 Davide Rebellin (ITA) Gerolsteiner

2005 Danilo Di Luca (ITA) Liquigas–Bianchi

2006 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Caisse d’Epargne–Illes Balears

2007 Davide Rebellin (ITA) Gerolsteiner

2008 Kim Kirchen (LUX) Team High Road

2009 Davide Rebellin (ITA) Diquigiovanni–Androni

2010 Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team

2011 Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma–Lotto

2012 Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP) Team Katusha

2013 Daniel Moreno (ESP) Team Katusha

2014 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team

2015 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team

2016 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team

2017 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team

2018 Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Quick-Step Floors

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes previous winners

2000 Geneviève Jeanson (CAN)

2001 Fabiana Luperini (ITA) Edil Savino

2002 Fabiana Luperini (ITA) Edil Savino

2003 Nicole Cooke (GBR) Ausra Gruodis-Safi

2004 Sonia Huguet (FRA) French National Team

2005 Nicole Cooke (GBR) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan

2006 Nicole Cooke (GBR) Univega Pro Cycling Team

2007 Marianne Vos (NED) DSB Bank – LTO

2008 Marianne Vos (NED) DSB Bank – LTO

2009 Marianne Vos (NED) DSB Bank – LTO

2010 Emma Pooley (GBR) Cervelo Test Team

2011 Marianne Vos (NED) Nederland Bloeit

2012 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-Lululemon

2013 Marianne Vos (NED) Rabo Women Cycling Team

2014 Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA) Rabo-Liv

2015 Anna van der Breggen (NED) Rabo-Liv

2016 Anna van der Breggen (NED) Rabo-Liv

2017 Anna van der Breggen (NED) Boels-Dolmans

2018 Anna van der Breggen (NED) Boels-Dolmans