'The current system is not set up to protect female health' – women's riders' union presses for change after Tour de France Femmes wellbeing debate

The women's riders' union The Cyclists' Alliance (TCA) has weighed in on the health debate after the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, calling for mandatory yearly RED-S screening.

In the wake of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot's historic victory at the French Grand Tour earlier this month, there was media coverage about her weight loss, with other riders also speaking out about their wellbeing and relationship with eating disorders.

Second-placed Demi Vollering posted on Instagram: "I make, and will continue to make, every decision in my career by putting my health first," while eighth-placed Cérdrine Kerbaol said that cycling was in a "dangerous moment" when it came to issues of low weight.

Kerbaol's fellow EF Education-Oatly rider Kim Cadzow posted on Instagram: "I truly believe that our sport is riddled with eating disorders. Advice is given to athletes from all areas of the sport, but would you let your accountant give you surgery advice… probably not. So go to a registered dietitian."

"Somewhere, an organisation has to take action and rule against these issues," she continued. "In the end, we are all replaceable—and the next power-to-weight prodigy comes along and replaces you for two years… until they fall off the cliff, in this never-ending cycle."

The organisation representing the women's peloton, the TCA, has called on cycling's governing body, the UCI, to reconsider their proposals to screen yearly for RED-S (Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport) and bone mineral testing. The TCA is also launching a campaign of education and awareness for health and wellbeing this autumn.

"We are constantly working towards making professional cycling a sustainable and fulfilling career for women," TCA president Grace Brown said in a statement this week. "Rider health and wellbeing are vital for career longevity.

"The current system is not set up to protect female health, so I believe it’s our duty to continue educating and advocating for better standards that allow women to perform with well-fuelled, strong, and happy bodies."

The TCA statement read: "We today invite the UCI to reconsider our proposal, and we offer our support and expertise. While we appreciate that this may require some work to ensure appropriate implementation, we believe that it is more than worth the effort to introduce some form of protocol for both female and male cyclists racing professionally under the UCI."

Pro riders, especially female athletes, are at risk of RED-S, which can occur with or without disordered eating or intentional underfueling. It is the under-consumption of calories combined with frequent intense exercise, creating an energy deficiency in the body.