'The current system is not set up to protect female health' – women's riders' union presses for change after Tour de France Femmes wellbeing debate

The Cyclists' Alliance calls for mandatory RED-S screening annually, announces launch of education programme in autumn

The peloton at the Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

The women's riders' union The Cyclists' Alliance (TCA) has weighed in on the health debate after the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, calling for mandatory yearly RED-S screening.

In the wake of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot's historic victory at the French Grand Tour earlier this month, there was media coverage about her weight loss, with other riders also speaking out about their wellbeing and relationship with eating disorders.

Kerbaol's fellow EF Education-Oatly rider Kim Cadzow posted on Instagram: "I truly believe that our sport is riddled with eating disorders. Advice is given to athletes from all areas of the sport, but would you let your accountant give you surgery advice… probably not. So go to a registered dietitian."

"Somewhere, an organisation has to take action and rule against these issues," she continued. "In the end, we are all replaceable—and the next power-to-weight prodigy comes along and replaces you for two years… until they fall off the cliff, in this never-ending cycle."

"The current system is not set up to protect female health, so I believe it’s our duty to continue educating and advocating for better standards that allow women to perform with well-fuelled, strong, and happy bodies."

Explore More

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1