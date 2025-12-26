Basement training sessions, canal crashes and Chris Froome kicking it back - this week's cycling's social media round-up

This week’s social media round-up has been an education for me. 'Turbo-cross' - I’d never heard of this discipline-bending cycling sub-genre before delving into a few of our news editor, Adam Becket’s selections. It is “the fast-forward version of cyclo-cross, where creators dive into the mud for a wild ride across obstacles custom-built for Turbo,” according to Turbocross.be, and is, rather paradoxically, the brain child of a man called ‘Average Rob’. Sign me up for next year, it sounds absolutely wild.

That features quite heavily in this week's social media round-up, but don't fear, there is more!

1. Cross-country athlete Ronja Eibl has taken Christmas tree collection to new highs in this multi-terrain mission to get her spruce home in time for the big day.

Christmas tree A photo posted by on

2. Chris Froome is dodging the brisk air of Ol’ Blighty as he enjoys a frothy coffee in the warmer-climbs of his Monaco home. ‘Christmas in Monaco is so underrated.’

Chris Froome A photo posted by on

3. Is this worse than an OTB onto solid ground? I can’t quite decide. Influencer Stien Edlund goes headfirst into the canal during a wintery turbo-cross race.

Turbo Cross A photo posted by on

4. Twice is a charm - Edlund successfully stays dry on her second attempt at the newly named, ‘Stein corner’, armbands and all.

Canal A photo posted by on

5. From canal dunkings to rain-washed cobbles, Nuno Silva (AKA Super Bock) has recreated the Tour de France Montmartre climb in Lego Movie style.

Lego Montmatre A photo posted by on

6. Turbo-cross takes another victim - fitness influencer Ada Theilken scrapes through the final hurdle.

Turbo A photo posted by on

7. Mountain climbs and fruit buffets - Moritz Mauss gives us a glimpse into the life of a rider on a team camp, hour by hour.

Moritz Mauss A photo posted by on

8. Lidl-Trek rider Edward Theuns has more than a season of racing in store for 2026, as he and his partner, ex-podium hostess Lien Crapoen reveal they are expecting their second child.

Edward Theuns A photo posted by on

9. Meet Matteo, London's famous cycling cat.

Cat A photo posted by on

10. But, to leave things on a chaotic note, here is Jonas Abrahamsen on the indoor trainer in a questionable set up - his basement?