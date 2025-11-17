Is this the end for Chris Froome? Four-time Tour de France champion's Israel-Premier Tech departure confirmed

Chris Froome is not yet retired, but he is now without a team. The 40-year-old was confirmed to be leaving Israel-Premier Tech on Friday, as the team said farewell to departing riders.

"We want to take the chance to thank our departing staff for all of their hard work and, of course, the departing riders: Pascal Ackermann, Chris Froome, Riley Pickrell, Matthew Riccitello, Michael Schwarzmann, and Mike Woods," a post on their Instagram account read.

"Thanks for the memories over the last years, we look forward to seeing you in the peloton next year or wherever the next chapter takes you!"

Froome is currently recovering from a life-threatening training crash sustained at the end of August, which saw him suffer a a pericardial rupture, a tear to the sac that surrounds the heart, in the incident. His other injuries included a collapsed lung, five broken ribs and a fractured lumbar vertebrae.

He is still yet to officially retire, however, and has at times teased riding on into 2026. "I haven’t 100% decided that I’ll be retiring at the end of this year," Froome told the Never Strays Far podcast earlier this year. "Chances are, yes, I’ll be calling it a day, but I’m just keeping the door open. [I’ll] see how this year goes, see how I’m feeling towards the end of it."

Froome last raced at the Tour of Poland in August, where he placed 68th overall. He joined Israel-Premier Tech in 2021 after 11 years with Team Sky and Ineos, during which time he won four Tours de France, two Vueltas a España and the Giro d'Italia.

His time at Israel-Premier Tech did not live up to his self-imposed heights, more than partly down to the serious crash he was involved in in 2019, aged 34. In the five years with the squad, he has finished in the top-20 of a race just six times. In 2023, IPT's owner, Sylvan Adams, has said that signing the Tour winner was “absolutely not” value for money.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If this is the end, it seems a shame that Froome has not been able to go out on his terms, but don't rule out a scheme that sees him keep racing a little while longer.

Separately, Israel-Premier Tech closed its social media accounts and website at the weekend, ahead of an expected rebrand. It will be without Premier Tech, though, who have already announced they are leaving.