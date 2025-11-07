Premier Tech steps down as sponsor of Israel-Premier Tech despite imminent rebrand

Canadian company says that it is "untenable" to continue

Premier Tech are to stop sponsoring Israel-Premier Tech immediately, it was announced on Friday afternoon.

The Canadian company came aboard as co-sponsors of the cycling team in 2022. The ProTeam, which is set to be promoted to the WorldTour for 2026, announced last month that it would be renamed and rebranded for next season, "moving away from its current Israeli identity".

"Although we took notice of the team’s decision to change its name for the 2026 season, the core reason for Premier Tech to sponsor the team has been overshadowed to a point where it has become untenable for us to continue as a sponsor.

"First and foremost, we want to thank the team — riders and staff — for the four unforgettable seasons by their side, and to acknowledge their incredible accomplishments and professionalism, both on and off the road.

"Premier Tech’s ambition in cycling has always been to build bridges across all levels of the sport, paving the way for athletes and staff to achieve their full potential. Supporting the growth of the sport, alongside the development of Québec and Canadian cyclists, is at the heart of this commitment — and will remain so in the future."

