Premier Tech steps down as sponsor of Israel-Premier Tech despite imminent rebrand

Premier Tech are to stop sponsoring Israel-Premier Tech immediately, it was announced on Friday afternoon.

The Canadian company came aboard as co-sponsors of the cycling team in 2022. The ProTeam, which is set to be promoted to the WorldTour for 2026, announced last month that it would be renamed and rebranded for next season, "moving away from its current Israeli identity".

However, in a statement, a spokesperson for Premier Tech said that the "core reason to sponsor the team has been overshadowed to a point where it has become untenable".

The news of the rebranding followed a series of protests against the Israeli team's involvement in bike racing, including at the recent Vuelta a España, as Israel's war in Gaza continued. Last month, the team was disinvited from the Giro dell'Emilia because of safety issues.

A ceasefire is currently holding between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Over 65,000 people were killed in Gaza by Israel, according to figures from the health ministry in Gaza, since the Hamas-led attack against Israel on 7 October 2023, which killed more than 1,200 people.

Premier Tech, a global company offering waste water management, fertilisers and recycling among other things, had previously put pressure on Israel-Premier Tech to change its team name.

The team was founded as Cycling Academy Team in 2015, before becoming Israel Cycling Academy in 2017, Israel Start-Up Nation in 2020, and then Israel-Premier Tech in 2022. While it has had no direct official connection with the state of Israel, it is registered there, and co-owner Sylvan Adams has previously called himself a "self-appointed ambassador-at-large for Israel".

When the rebrand was announced, a spokesperson for the cycling team said: "With steadfast commitment to our riders, staff, and valued partners, the decision has been made to rename and rebrand the team, moving away from its current Israeli identity. In sport, progress often requires sacrifice, and this step is essential to securing the future of the team."

The full statement from Premier Tech on Friday reads: "After multiple discussions with the team and careful assessment of all relevant circumstances, Premier Tech has decided to step down as co-title sponsor of the team taking effect immediately.

"Although we took notice of the team’s decision to change its name for the 2026 season, the core reason for Premier Tech to sponsor the team has been overshadowed to a point where it has become untenable for us to continue as a sponsor.

"First and foremost, we want to thank the team — riders and staff — for the four unforgettable seasons by their side, and to acknowledge their incredible accomplishments and professionalism, both on and off the road.

"We have been involved in cycling for 30 years, but above all, we are passionate about our industries, our markets, our clients, and our team members since 1923. They are at the very heart of our purpose and why Premier Tech exists. We want each of these stakeholders to feel enthusiastic and proud to be associated with Premier Tech, its brands, its products, and its services.

"Premier Tech’s ambition in cycling has always been to build bridges across all levels of the sport, paving the way for athletes and staff to achieve their full potential. Supporting the growth of the sport, alongside the development of Québec and Canadian cyclists, is at the heart of this commitment — and will remain so in the future."

The cycling team are yet to comment publicly on the issue, or what their new identity will be.