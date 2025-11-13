Pinarello confirmed as partner of Q36.5 Pro Cycling, becomes title sponsor

Tom Pidcock links up with Italian bike brand on the road again

Tom Pidcock with a Pinarello Dogma F
(Image credit: Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Q36.5 Pro Cycling will become Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling for 2026, with the Italian bike brand joining not only as an equipment partner, but as a title sponsor.

The ProTeam had a succesful 2025, in no small part due to Tom Pidcock, who the squad signed for this season. This success was on Scott bikes, however, which have been used by the Swiss-registered team since 2023.

"This partnership is more than a sponsorship – it’s a shared vision," Fausto Pinarello, the bike brand's president, said in a press release. "We’re proud to take this step and bring the Pinarello name back to the front of the peloton as Title Sponsor. Together with Q36.5, we’ll continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in cycling."

Pidcock said: "I’m really happy to be back on Pinarello full time. It genuinely feels like coming home. I’ve always loved riding their bikes, and over the years, I’ve built such a strong relationship with the brand. It’s the perfect reunion."

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

