Pinarello confirmed as partner of Q36.5 Pro Cycling, becomes title sponsor

Q36.5 Pro Cycling will become Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling for 2026, with the Italian bike brand joining not only as an equipment partner, but as a title sponsor.

The ProTeam had a succesful 2025, in no small part due to Tom Pidcock, who the squad signed for this season. This success was on Scott bikes, however, which have been used by the Swiss-registered team since 2023.

Both Q36.5 and Pinarello are brands with significant investments from Ivan Glasenberg. Separately, Pinarello already sponsors WorldTour team Ineos Grenadiers, a deal which was extended recently.

According to the press release, the collaboration "brings together two companies that share the same relentless pursuit of performance, innovation, and design perfection".

Pidcock will return to racing Pinarello bikes on the road, which he had used during his days at Ineos; over the past 12 months, he has continued to use the off-road models for mountain biking and cyclo-cross.

The Dogma F and Bolide TT bikes will be used for road racing, with exclusive designs and colourways promised.

"This partnership is more than a sponsorship – it’s a shared vision," Fausto Pinarello, the bike brand's president, said in a press release. "We’re proud to take this step and bring the Pinarello name back to the front of the peloton as Title Sponsor. Together with Q36.5, we’ll continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in cycling."

"Having Pinarello as Title Sponsor is a huge honour," Doug Ryder, Q36.5 Pro Cycling's general manager, added. "Their history, passion and technical excellence will elevate our riders and our ambitions for the coming seasons."

Pidcock said: "I’m really happy to be back on Pinarello full time. It genuinely feels like coming home. I’ve always loved riding their bikes, and over the years, I’ve built such a strong relationship with the brand. It’s the perfect reunion."

Q36.5 Pro Cycling are one of the teams who have applied for a WorldTour licence from 2026 onwards; if not successful, they will still qualify for all WorldTour races next season, due to points scored in 2025.

The team have strengthened for next year, bringing in WorldTour riders Fred Wright, Tom Gloag, Sam Bennett, Eddie Dunbar, and Chris Harper, among others.