'Together we will innovate, create new iconic moments, and build the future upon their remarkable heritage' – Bianchi team up with Bahrain Victorious

Bahrain-Victorious are to ride Bianchi bikes from 2026, after a "multi-year" agreement was announced on Thursday afternoon.

The possibility of the partnership was made available once Merida had left the squad, which was revealed last week. Bianchi had previously provided bikes to Arkéa-B&B Hotels, with that team ceasing to exist at the end of this season.

Bahrain will use the Oltre RC and the Specialissima RC in road races, the Aquila RC in time trials, and the Impulso RC in gravel. Among the riders using Bianchi next season will be Lenny Martinez, Antonio Tiberi and Matej Mohorič.

"We are extremely proud to become the new partner of Bahrain Victorious, with whom we share values such as heritage, innovation, and the drive to win," Alberto Cavaggioni, CEO of Bianchi, said in a statement. "Bianchi has always been a key protagonist in this captivating sport, and we are ready to write a new chapter in our history with all the energy and passion of our team.

"I would like to thank Salvatore Grimaldi, President of Bianchi, for his trust and for further investing in this new project."

"When we first sat down with Bianchi to explore the possibility of a collaboration, it was immediately clear that we shared the same spirit and goals," Milan Eržen of Bahrain Victorious added. "We saw their ambition to build on their rich heritage and legacy while looking ahead with us – working on advancements, development, and a modern vision for the future of performance cycling.

"We have great respect for Bianchi’s history in the sport, and we are confident that together we will innovate, create new iconic moments, and build the future upon their remarkable heritage."

Bianchi have a long history in pro cycling, and sponsored their own team for much of the 20th century; Fausto Coppi is probably the most famous rider to have used their celeste bike.

Bianchi moving to Bahrain is just the latest in the bike sponsor merry-go round. This week, NSN Cycling revealed they would be using Scott bikes for next season, which leaves Factor without a team. Scott moved to NSN after Q36.5 Pro Cycling took up Pinarello.