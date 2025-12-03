Cube bikes announce recall for Agree range of road bikes
German brand issue recall for 17 models across 2025 and 2026 ranges and tells customers to immediately stop riding them due to risk of fork failure
Cube bikes have announced it is recalling all of it's Agree model road bikes due to a fault in the fork resin that has lead to cracks appearing in the carbon fibre.
Cube has said that use of all bikes listed below must stop immediately until the fork has been checked and replaced. Every fork covered by this issue must be replaced.
You can check whether or not your bike is affected via the frame number. The models affected are listed here.
Customers will not only need their frame number, they will need to access the serial number on their forks. This is located on the steerer tube and can only be seen once the headset has been removed. Cube advise this is done by a qualified mechanic while the final inspection has to be carried about by an authorised Cube dealer.
The recall was issued following a number of cases where cracks had formed above the brake mount on Agree C:62 models. A change in the resin used had resulted in insufficient resin content at this point of some of the forks. Where this has happened, excessive braking could cause the outer carbon layers to delaminate and weaken the fork which could then lead to complete failure in the left fork blade.
Affected models, all sold prior to 30 November 2025
826100 Cube Agree C:62 One Foggrey'n' grey 2025
826200 Cube Agree C:62 Pro blackline 2025
826210 Cube Agree C:62 Pro polarlight 'n' aquagreen 2025
826300 Cube Agree C:62 Race flashlime 'n' black 2025
826400 Cube Agree C:62 SLX liquidred 'n' prism 2025
826410 Cube Agree C:62 SLX Pigeonblue 'n' are 2025
826500 Cube Agree C:62 SLT nebula 'n' white 2025
894201 Cube Agree C:62 Ultegra Di2 mallorcablue 'n' white
126100 Cube Agree C:62 ONE storm 'n' grey 2026
126150 Cube Agree C:62 EX topasblue 'n' white 2026
126200 Cube Agree C:62 Pro blackline 2026
126210 Cube Agree C:62 Pro bali 'n' prism 2026
126300 Cube Agree C:62 Race glacier 'n' black 2026
126400 Cube Agree C:62 SLX nightshift 'n' prism 2026
126410 Cube Agree C:62 SLX cosmicpurple 'n' black 2026
126500 Cube Agree C:62 SLT black 'n' black 2026
126510 Cube Agree C:62 SLT greenfusion 'n' white 2026
