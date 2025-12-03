Cube bikes announce recall for Agree range of road bikes

Cube bikes have announced it is recalling all of it's Agree model road bikes due to a fault in the fork resin that has lead to cracks appearing in the carbon fibre.

Cube has said that use of all bikes listed below must stop immediately until the fork has been checked and replaced. Every fork covered by this issue must be replaced.

You can check whether or not your bike is affected via the frame number. The models affected are listed here.

Customers will not only need their frame number, they will need to access the serial number on their forks. This is located on the steerer tube and can only be seen once the headset has been removed. Cube advise this is done by a qualified mechanic while the final inspection has to be carried about by an authorised Cube dealer.

The recall was issued following a number of cases where cracks had formed above the brake mount on Agree C:62 models. A change in the resin used had resulted in insufficient resin content at this point of some of the forks. Where this has happened, excessive braking could cause the outer carbon layers to delaminate and weaken the fork which could then lead to complete failure in the left fork blade.

Affected models, all sold prior to 30 November 2025

826100 Cube Agree C:62 One Foggrey'n' grey 2025

826200 Cube Agree C:62 Pro blackline 2025

826210 Cube Agree C:62 Pro polarlight 'n' aquagreen 2025

826300 Cube Agree C:62 Race flashlime 'n' black 2025

826400 Cube Agree C:62 SLX liquidred 'n' prism 2025

826410 Cube Agree C:62 SLX Pigeonblue 'n' are 2025

826500 Cube Agree C:62 SLT nebula 'n' white 2025

894201 Cube Agree C:62 Ultegra Di2 mallorcablue 'n' white

126100 Cube Agree C:62 ONE storm 'n' grey 2026

126150 Cube Agree C:62 EX topasblue 'n' white 2026

126200 Cube Agree C:62 Pro blackline 2026

126210 Cube Agree C:62 Pro bali 'n' prism 2026

126300 Cube Agree C:62 Race glacier 'n' black 2026

126400 Cube Agree C:62 SLX nightshift 'n' prism 2026

126410 Cube Agree C:62 SLX cosmicpurple 'n' black 2026

126500 Cube Agree C:62 SLT black 'n' black 2026

126510 Cube Agree C:62 SLT greenfusion 'n' white 2026