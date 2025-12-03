Cube bikes announce recall for Agree range of road bikes

German brand issue recall for 17 models across 2025 and 2026 ranges and tells customers to immediately stop riding them due to risk of fork failure

Cube bikes have announced it is recalling all of it's Agree model road bikes due to a fault in the fork resin that has lead to cracks appearing in the carbon fibre.

Cube has said that use of all bikes listed below must stop immediately until the fork has been checked and replaced. Every fork covered by this issue must be replaced.

