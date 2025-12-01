The Cannondale SuperX got me through Gravel Burn unscathed, and now you can get one at Sigma Sports for 27% off retail this Cyber Monday
Super-racy, super-capable SuperX Carbon 3 model priced at just £3,099!
Gravel Burn is the toughest off-road stage race in the world, and you need a bike up for the challenge. I chose to use the Cannondale SuperX Lab71, and while I did long for some suspension and wider tyres as the race progressed, the platform got me through Gravel Burn with a top-45 overall finish and 5th in my category.
The SuperX is a racy gravel bike available in several builds. While I used the range-topping Lab71 version for Gravel Burn, any of the carbon models in the range would have done just as good a job, including the Carbon 3 model pictured, now on sale at Sigma Sports this Cyber Monday.
This deal won't last much longer, so make sure you take advantage of the 27% discount.
The geometry of the SuperX is not too far removed from its SuperSix brother. A slightly more relaxed 71-degree head angle, longer chainstays (422mm), and a longer wheelbase (1,020mm) have added more control and stability to the platform. While the Lab71 model utilises Cannondale's Halo Series 0 carbon layup, the Carbon 3 model uses a standard layup, which is a bit heavier but still balances stiffness with compliance.
Lightweight and fast, the Cannondale SuperX is an all-round gravel bike that can dismiss off-road terrain with ease. With space to clear a 50mm tyre up front and 48mm at the rear, it's well positioned to deal with anything you throw at it - Gravel Burn included.
Claimed weight without pedals and standard Vittoria Terreno T50 40mm tyres is pegged at just under 9kg, which is very respectable for a bike of this price, with this much versatility. What I like about the SuperX is its ability to work as both a gravel and road bike - just fit a set of road wheels and it's good to go.
If you're looking for deals on other cycling-related components, bikes, tyres, cycling computers, smart trainers, and more, make sure you take a look at our main Cyber Monday deals page, where our in-house experts have collected more than 100 of the best offers.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Aaron is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. As the former editor of off.roadcc, tech editor of Cyclingnews and Bike Perfect, digital editor of Bicycling magazine and associate editor of TopCar, he's travelled the world writing about bikes and anything with wheels for the past 20 years. As a racer, he's completed stage races such as the Cape Epic, Berg and Bush, W2W, and Gravel Burn. On the road, he’s completed the Haute Route Alps, represented South Africa at the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships Road Race and Time Trial and is an accomplished eSports racer, too - having captained South Africa at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 UCI Cycling eSports World Championships.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.