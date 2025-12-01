The Cannondale SuperX got me through Gravel Burn unscathed, and now you can get one at Sigma Sports for 27% off retail this Cyber Monday

Gravel Burn is the toughest off-road stage race in the world, and you need a bike up for the challenge. I chose to use the Cannondale SuperX Lab71, and while I did long for some suspension and wider tyres as the race progressed, the platform got me through Gravel Burn with a top-45 overall finish and 5th in my category.

The SuperX is a racy gravel bike available in several builds. While I used the range-topping Lab71 version for Gravel Burn, any of the carbon models in the range would have done just as good a job, including the Carbon 3 model pictured, now on sale at Sigma Sports this Cyber Monday.

Super-racy, super-capable SuperX Carbon 3 model priced at just £3,099! (Image credit: Cannondale)

The geometry of the SuperX is not too far removed from its SuperSix brother. A slightly more relaxed 71-degree head angle, longer chainstays (422mm), and a longer wheelbase (1,020mm) have added more control and stability to the platform. While the Lab71 model utilises Cannondale's Halo Series 0 carbon layup, the Carbon 3 model uses a standard layup, which is a bit heavier but still balances stiffness with compliance.

UK deal Save 27% Sigma Sports Cannondale SuperX Carbon 3 Gravel Bike: was £4,250 now £3,099 at Sigma Sports Lightweight and fast, the Cannondale SuperX is an all-round gravel bike that can dismiss off-road terrain with ease. With space to clear a 50mm tyre up front and 48mm at the rear, it's well positioned to deal with anything you throw at it - Gravel Burn included.

Claimed weight without pedals and standard Vittoria Terreno T50 40mm tyres is pegged at just under 9kg, which is very respectable for a bike of this price, with this much versatility. What I like about the SuperX is its ability to work as both a gravel and road bike - just fit a set of road wheels and it's good to go.

