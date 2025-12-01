My Rapha glasses keep my eyes safe in the worst of the winter and you won't see a bigger discount this Cyber Monday with 25% off

Controversial opinion: cycling glasses are the coolest bit of kit you can own. I’ve only just started wearing them - the delay in uptake due both in part to the time it took me to adjust to the colour-tint, and because I didn’t feel like I was a “proper” enough cyclist to be seen cruising about in them. Turns out they’re not just a stylish piece of kit, they’re essential for muddy rides or sunny ones.

This is why I’ll be telling everyone to grab these Rapha sunglasses while they’re 25% off. For Cyber Monday, they are reduced from £160 to £120 in the UK.

‘Engineered for greater perception,’ these sleek little glasses come in a variety of coloured lenses with a black rim (I’ve opted for the purple): gold; brown; green (with a silver rim); silver or yellow. But the lens colours aren’t just about style - they each have different functions, too. The yellow helps adapt to winter training, when the light is lower, the purple (or “rose”) lens are to be used on a range of days, from dull autumnal days to brighter spring ones, the green is for bright conditions and the silver (“mirror”) reflects the light on the brightest days.

Designed to protect your eyes on long rides out in varying weather conditions, they also provide a barrier between your eyes and mud kicked up on the way too. And if they take a bit too much of a beating out on the road (or off it), Rapha offer free repairs to get you back on the bike as quick as possible. Equally, if the glasses arrive and you decide they’re not for you, you can send them back within thirty days of receiving them.

