This Cyber Monday cycling deal sends the POC Cytal to its lowest ever price – one of the safest helmets we've tested has an incredible 52% off at Sigma Sports

The POC Cytal is our number one choice when it comes to the best road bike helmets, and scored a flawless 5-star review from our expert tester, Andy Turner.

For Cyber Monday, Sigma Sports has dropped that POC Cytal MIPS by an incredible 52%. It makes it one of the best Cyber Monday helmet deals we've seen, and takes the Cytal down to a bargain £140, from the RRP of £290.

Andy noted in his review that the Cytal was not only one of the safest road helmets on the market, but it delivered impressive cooling, decent aero performance, and it rocked that cool aesthetic that you'd expect from a POC helmet.

His only real gripe was the price; at the full RRP of £290, it was hefty, so if you read his POC Cytal review and think this is the helmet for you, at this price, there's no better time to grab one, as it's an absolute bargain buy this Cyber Monday.

Get the POC Cytal MIPS Helmet for just £140 at Sigma Sports.

For US Cyber Monday shoppers, I've not found any significant discounts on the POC Cytal. However, its equally good sibling – the POC Omne Air MIPS Helmet has a huge 25% off at Competitive Cyclist. It takes it down to just $165, a $55 discount on the MSRP of $220. The sweetener here is that the Competitive Cyclist Cyber Monday deal has a load of colour options to choose from, and all the sizing.

Shop the POC Omne Air MIPS Helmet with 25% off at Competitive Cyclist.

Whatever POC helmet catches your eye, I'd advise you to move quickly, as these Cyber Monday deals are likely to end soon. The Sigma Sports deal is already showing as a limited-time deal, and with 52% off, it's going to sell out.

Best road bike helmet Save 52% (£150) POC Cytal MIPS Helmet: was £290 now £140 at Sigma Sports Save £150 on our choice as the best overall road cycling helmet. It scored a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in our review and comes not only loaded with optimised crash protection, but also has top drawer ventilation and aero performance. This Cyber Monday deal drops it by up to 52%, and there are plenty of colours and sizing options to choose from.

Save 25% ($55) POC Omne Air MIPS Helmet : was $220 now $165 at Wattbike Save $55 There are no US Cyber Monday deals on the Cytal, but it's equally impressive sibling, the Omne Air MIPS, has 25% off at Competitive Cyclist. It has very similar safety features, including MIPS, and is lightweight with a ventilated design. There are loads of colours to choose from and all the sizing too.

As our best overall pick when it comes to a road bike helmet, the POC Cytal has some stiff competition and, until this Cyber Monday deal, a price to match.

In his review, Andy Turner had nothing but praise for the Cytal. Its safety features include MIPS and EPS crash protection, and according to the data from the industry-leading Virginia Tech helmet safety ranking, it makes the POC Cytal the fifth safest overall helmet with a 5-star safety score. It also puts it on par with top-rated helmets like the Specialized Prevail 3, MET Trenta 3K Carbon, and the Kask Elemento.

However, it wasnt just the impressive safety that impressed Andy, he loved the overall look of the POC, its cooling features and the lightweight. It's also worth noting that POC brands the Cytal as a semi-aero helmet, so if you're after one of the best aero helmets, best looking elsewhere, and the Kask Utopia is our top pick for an aero lid.

Our Cyber Monday Deals hub is the ultimate destination for all the best cycling discounts, including plenty of helmets if the POC isn't for you. There are over 100 products with big reductions, and we'll be updating this across Cyber Monday as the new deals appear.