It's back! The best rear bike light we've ever tested has just hit its lowest ever price – grab a massive 41% off the Magicshine SEEMEE300 at Amazon

We've waxed lyrical about the Magicshine SEEMEE300 many times here at Cycling Weekly, and for good reason—it's an outstanding little bike light. For me, it's one of the best bike lights I've ever owned, and our tech-savvy experts make it the best overall rear light in the Cycling Weekly Best Bike Lights 2025 guide.

Here in the UK, the clocks go back an hour this Sunday, the 26th of October, meaning the official end of summer riding and sunset coming an hour earlier. If you want to keep riding outdoors, or commute to and from work, having the best bike lights is a necessity. So when I saw this deal at Amazon on the SEEMEE300, it was definitely one to spotlight to our readers.

Right now, the Magicshine SEEMEE300 is on sale for just £35.19, a massive 41% off the RRP of £59.99. It's now at its lowest price ever, beating the previous best of £39.70 from last year's Black Friday Sales, and we think it's unlikely to go any lower when the big shopping event lands next month.

For US shoppers, the SEEMEE300 is currently discounted to $47.99, which is 20% off. However, the lowest price in the US has been $39.59, so it might be worth waiting for a Black Friday deal in the US. Black Friday and Cyber Monday run this year from the 28th of November to the 1st of December.

Amazon has it marked as a limited-time deal, and as it's the lowest I've seen in the UK, I would recommend snapping it up fast because it's unlikely to last long with this hefty saving.

Save 41% Magicshine SEEMEE300: was £59.99 now £35.19 at Amazon Save £24.80 The SEEMEE300 light is our best rear light overall and boasts a 200-hour runtime. Enhanced safety features include an in-built smart motion sensor that cleverly adjusts the brightness when you brake. The SEEMEE can also cast a beam onto the road to deliver 360-degree visibility making you highly visible to other road users. Features in our best bike lights 2025 guide.

The SEEMEE300 has a host of interesting features that make it a great choice for anyone looking for a top-rated rear bike light.

It has one of the best battery run times of any light on the market, with over 200 hours. The superb battery life powers two LEDs maxing out at 300 lumens and combines with the angled lenses to boost visibility.

It's the smart auto-dim feature that helps keep the battery going for so long as it adjusts brightness to suit the ambient light conditions. But the main feature I really like is the LED downward light, which projects a beam directly onto the ground below you which massively increases visibility.

If you're after a front light cycling deal to match up with the Magicshine, then the Exposure Strada MK12 RS is on sale at Tweeks Cycles for just £265, a massive £60 off the RRP of £325, and is another best price offering on a feature-packed front light.