Patagonia, The North Face and Columbia make excellent puffies, yet I wear this Specialized jacket more than any other — and it’s on final sale now

A bike brand may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of down jackets, but if you’re hunting for a genuinely great Cyber Monday deal on a puffy, be sure to check out Specialized’s Packable Down Jacket.

Designed for both on- and off-the-bike use, it’s one of those surprising pieces that shows that Specialized’s quality extends well beyond its hard goods. And it's on sale for barely more than a hundred bucks!

The lightweight jacket is built around an insulating blend of ALLIED Feather + Down for warmth and loft, paired with PrimaLoft® Bio™ synthetic fibres that boost performance in damp or variable conditions. It's hypoallergenic, sustainable and super lightweight yet insulating. Plus, it packs down small enough to disappear into the included stuff sack and slot neatly into a bottle cage, hip pack or bikepacking setup.

The jacket features two zippered pockets and a roomy hood that slides over a helmet to lock in the warmth on those early-morning rollouts or frigid descents. The fit is loose enough to layer over sweaters, winter jerseys, base layers and other cold-weather kit, yet trim enough to maintain freedom of movement on the bike.

And despite the bike-y DNA, it’s far from a single-use piece. This puffy feels just as at home on errands, dog walks and daily commutes as it does out on the bikepacking trail. And that’s exactly how I use mine. Sure, I’ve worn it for bikepacking overnighters and winter MTB rides, but more often than not, it’s simply my everyday jacket. It's the one I grab most often thanks to its lightweight warmth and never-bulky fit. From a chilly spring morning to late fall evenings, this is a keep-it-at-the-door type jacket.

Originally $264.99, the Packable Down Jacket is now on final sale for just $106 in the eye-catching grey-and-white colourway, while the black version is also significantly discounted at $132.49. For a jacket that blends on- and off-bike functionality with year-round versatility, this is easily one of the strongest outdoor-apparel markdowns of Cyber Monday.