Patagonia, The North Face and Columbia make excellent puffies, yet I wear this Specialized jacket more than any other — and it’s on final sale now

Versatile, eye-catching and just $106 while on sale, Specialized’s Packable Down Jacket is the one I take everywhere
A bike brand may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of down jackets, but if you’re hunting for a genuinely great Cyber Monday deal on a puffy, be sure to check out Specialized’s Packable Down Jacket.
Designed for both on- and off-the-bike use, it’s one of those surprising pieces that shows that Specialized’s quality extends well beyond its hard goods. And it's on sale for barely more than a hundred bucks!
The lightweight jacket is built around an insulating blend of ALLIED Feather + Down for warmth and loft, paired with PrimaLoft® Bio™ synthetic fibres that boost performance in damp or variable conditions. It's hypoallergenic, sustainable and super lightweight yet insulating. Plus, it packs down small enough to disappear into the included stuff sack and slot neatly into a bottle cage, hip pack or bikepacking setup.
Lightweight warmth and built for life on and off the bike, Specialized’s Packable Down Jacket is one of the best-value puffies you can grab right now.
The jacket features two zippered pockets and a roomy hood that slides over a helmet to lock in the warmth on those early-morning rollouts or frigid descents. The fit is loose enough to layer over sweaters, winter jerseys, base layers and other cold-weather kit, yet trim enough to maintain freedom of movement on the bike.
And despite the bike-y DNA, it’s far from a single-use piece. This puffy feels just as at home on errands, dog walks and daily commutes as it does out on the bikepacking trail. And that’s exactly how I use mine. Sure, I’ve worn it for bikepacking overnighters and winter MTB rides, but more often than not, it’s simply my everyday jacket. It's the one I grab most often thanks to its lightweight warmth and never-bulky fit. From a chilly spring morning to late fall evenings, this is a keep-it-at-the-door type jacket.
Originally $264.99, the Packable Down Jacket is now on final sale for just $106 in the eye-catching grey-and-white colourway, while the black version is also significantly discounted at $132.49. For a jacket that blends on- and off-bike functionality with year-round versatility, this is easily one of the strongest outdoor-apparel markdowns of Cyber Monday.
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 12 years in cycling.
