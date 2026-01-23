Experience the best of Velocio – A brand you've maybe yet to try has up to 40% off in its "End of Winter" Sale, here are our top picks

Velocio might be one of the best cycling clothing brands you've never tried or potentially never considered when it comes to selecting from what is a crowded cycling apparel market. Velocio was founded in 2014 to provide premium cycling clothing, with a priority on sustainability.

Acquired by SRAM in 2022, Velocio remains dedicated to innovative design and, with SRAM's backing, has increased product development and sustainability efforts.

We've tested many Velocio items here at Cycling Weekly, and they have scored highly, impressing our expert testers with performance and quality. The Velocio "End of Winter" Sale is currently running, and if you've never tried any of the Velocio range, then there are significant reductions to be had, with 25% off on all sale items across the men's and women's range.

However, that's not all, because it also has an extra 15% off on top, on selected "Final" Sale items, taking the discounts up to as much as 40%.

Shop the Velocio "End of Winter" Sale and save up to 40%.

Below, I've selected a few highlights and explained why I chose them, and I've added a few selections from the Velocio Women's Sale, too. Sizing is limited on some items, so if you have your eye on anything, grab it quickly.

The prices shown below reflect the listed "End of Winter" Sale prices, with the additional 15% to be applied at checkout. It's worth noting that the "Final" items are past favourites that are available in limited quantities, and there are no refunds on these items. However, Velocio will accept returned items for store credit, and the rest of the Winter Sale has the Velocio Try it, Risk Free, for 30 days Guarantee.

Men's Velocio End of Winter Sale Highlights

Save 25% ($84.75) Velocio Alpha Zero Jacket: was $339 now $254.25 at Velocio Read more Read less ▼ The Velocio Alpha Zero is one of the warmest cycling jackets around, and there's no denying that if you want a cosy winter jacket, the Alpha Zero will do the job with ease. It features Alpha Direct Insulation, which is highly breathable and designed to provide exceptional warmth. Paired with a Polartec Power Shield fabric, which has a 20K waterproof rating. It is available in just two colour choices and sizes vary from XS to XXXL, with the Black version holding the best selection of sizing.

Save 25% ($74.75) Velocio Zero Bib Tights: was $299 now $224.25 at Velocio Read more Read less ▼ Save 25% The Zero Bib Tights are designed to deliver warmth through the coldest of winter riding. We rated these as perfect as you'd hope for, given the price, so now at this price, they are even better. They feature a fully windproof soft-shell front and breathable ThermoRoubaix back for what Velocio says is unparalleled warmth and protection. They are available in Black only and sizes S to 4XL. Read the full Velocio Zero Bib Tights Review.

Final Sale Item Save 41% ($97.05) Velocio Thermal Bib Short: was $239 now $141.95 at Velocio Read more Read less ▼ Save 41% The Velocio Thermal Bibs are part of the brand's "Final" Sale offers, and carry an extra 15% (added at checkout), taking these down to a bargain price. They feature a fleece lining, ideal as a go-to choice for those riding in the coldest of weather or for cyclo-cross racing. They are DWR waterproof coated and have integrated windproof panels for extra protection. Available in two colours with various sizes depending on colour choice, which range from L to 4XL. Read our Velocio Bib Shorts Review.

Save 25% ($44.75) Velocio Concept Radiator Zipperless Jersey: was $179 now $134.25 at Velocio Read more Read less ▼ Save 25% In our review, we scored the Radiator Zipperless jersey with a 4.5 out of 5 star score. It ticked all the boxes as a performance-oriented jersey that felt almost like wearing a T-shirt. Velocio’s Concept line is made for racing, but its soft material and comfortable fit make it a good option for anyone who rides in warm climates. We recommended sizing down from your usual listed size on this one, and it's available in three colours with various sizes depending on colour choice, which range from M to 4XL. Read our Velocio Radiator Zipperless Jersey Review.

Save 25% ($57.75) Velocio Luxe Merino Long Sleeved Jersey: was $229 now $171.25 at Velocio Read more Read less ▼ Save 25% I can speak from experience that the Velocio Luxe Merino jersey is a great choice as a stand-alone jersey, or as a mid-layer in colder temps as part of a layering system. It's a mid-weight 170g Merino, but feels even lighter when on, and I've found it provides Velocio says exceptionally breathable performance and warmth, perfect for all-day rides in variable conditions. It comes in three colours and sizes XS to 4XL.

Women's Velocio End of Winter Sale Highlights

Save 25% ($89.75) Velocio Women's One Jacket: was $359 now $269.25 at Velocio Read more Read less ▼ Save 25% The Women's Velocio One jacket is designed for all-weather protection, featuring a highly breathable Polartec Power Shield waterproof-breathable membrane, which they say is perfect for the most intense cycling sessions. It's also DWR-treated for extra waterproofing capability and free from pesky PFAS. It is available in three colour choices and sizes XXS to 3XL. However, the sizing is limited depending on the colour chosen.

Save 25% ($64.75) Velocio Women's Luxe Thermal 3/4 Bib Tight: was $259 now $194.25 at Velocio Read more Read less ▼ Save 25% Designed as an ideal transitional piece of clothing, the Velocio Luxe Thermal 3/4 tights are ideal for when the weather can be changeable. They come loaded with fleece-lined insulation, and also feature strategically placed cargo pockets and a compressive fabric for muscle support with integrated wind-proof panels to regulate heat They come in three colours and sizes from XXS to 2XL.

Final sale item Save 41% ($72.75) Velocio Women's Signature Jersey: was $179 now $106.25 at Velocio Read more Read less ▼ Save 41% We rated the Velocio Women's Signature Jersey as one of the most versatile to date, scoring it with a 4 out of 5 score. The jersey has a luxury feel, performs in a good range of temperatures, and its recycled fabric construction also offers excellent breathability and wicking properties. It is available in three colour choices and sizes XXS to 3XL. However, the sizing is limited depending on the colour chosen. Read the Velocio Women's Signature Jersey Review.

Although these chosen Velocio deals are US-based, the Velocio International page has equally appealing discounts running, with again up to 25% off, and the same bonus 15% off on "Final" Sale items, and is well worth your attention if you're UK-based.