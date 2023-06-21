Best cycling clothing brands - from heritage labels to value-focused disruptors

The best cycling clothing has moved on in leaps and bounds over the last ten or twenty years. Whereas cycle clothing used to be woven and loose-fitting, cycle clothing brands have recognised the importance of choice of materials and a close fit for performance and aerodynamic gains.

That’s led to the characterisation of cyclists as lycra-wearing pro wannabes. Not all cycle clothing is made of lycra, though, and there’s still a place for a more relaxed fit - which is particularly popular for gravel bike clothing.

As well as fabrics providing hot weather comfort, poor weather clothing has also advanced, with performance fabrics offering a better fit, protection and breathability, making for a more comfortable ride in the wet or cold. Merino wool and wool blends are a popular choice that can provide superior performance in these conditions.

Although cycle clothing is often expensive, you can also find performance at more reasonable prices, and some brands specialise in providing top-notch kit that’s more affordable.

Here’s Cycling Weekly’s pick of the best cycling clothing brands and three picks from the range for each.

Assos

Okay, having said that cycle clothing doesn’t have to be expensive, we’ve started out with a brand that invariably is. Assos is based in Switzerland and was the first brand to use lycra for its cycling shorts.

It still produces innovative designs, often with whacky names attached, like its Golden Gate seat pad which, rather than being sewn into the shorts, is just anchored at the front and rear, which Assos says provides better comfort on longer rides.

It uses high quality materials in its gear, which help to ensure comfort across a variety of conditions and we’ve consistently rated its products highly in our reviews.

Castelli

Another brand that’s innovated extensively, Castelli is based in the Italian Dolomites. It’s got a long history in cycling, making silk jerseys for Fausto Coppi in the 1950s, keeping him more comfortable and cooler than the wool which was the norm at that time.

More recently, Castelli produced the Gabba, a jersey/jacket which provides rain resistance, wind protection and insulation for wet weather rides, without bulk or the need to add a shell jacket. It was the prototype for a garment style that’s now offered by almost all brands, and we still rate it one of the best poor weather options.

dhb

The in-house brand of Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles, dhb sells cycle clothing at a wide range of prices from the inexpensive to higher priced, but still affordable, performance items. We’ve consistently rated its kit well in our reviews.

Its lower priced clothing has a more relaxed fit, but is still a good option for recreational riding. Move up the range and the Aeron and Aeron Lab collections offer performance to match the big brands, but undercut them price-wise.

Endura

Like dhb, Endura offers quality cycle clothing at prices which are a little lower than many cycle clothing brands, but offer similar performance. Although its sponsorship of the Movistar pro team ended a few years ago, that partnership has rubbed off in cutting edge features.

Endura is based in Scotland, so it’s a good bet for wet, cold weather gear as well as its quality warm weather and off-road clothing. It also majors on environment-friendly features like the use of recycled yarns and PTFE-free water-resistant coatings.

Le Col

Founded by former pro Yanto Barker, Le Col has established itself in the performance cycle clothing market with quality, durable products that are made in its own factory in Italy. Many of its jerseys offer comfort and simple block colour designs, although you can also buy busier-looking pro replica kit.

Le Col’s bibshorts also have the classic look and feature quality seat pads that will keep you comfortable on longer rides. It was also one of the first brands to embrace lightweight indoor cycle clothing.

Sportful

Sportful is the sister brand to Castelli, designed in the same Italian facility. Like Castelli, it uses premium fabrics, usually with a technical edge, to produce quality cycle clothing.

Its summer jerseys and shorts have performed well in our tests, but it’s perhaps better known for its Fiandre and NoRain ranges of water repellent, windproof damp weather gear, the equivalent of Castelli’s Nanoflex clothing.

Rapha

At a time when much cycle clothing was garish, lycra and pro replica, Rapha made its name with quality wool-rich fabrics and simple designs that harked back to the era in the 1960s when Jacques Anquetil was winning his five Tours de France.

Ironically, Rapha has gone full circle and the clothing it supplies to its sponsored teams, in particular its break-out kits, are among the loudest, most stand-out designs in the pro peloton. It’s also embraced lycra and other performance fabrics, although there are still classic designs and materials available, featuring its signature left side armband and pink highlights.

Rapha is another brand that’s expensive but durable and that tends to score well in our reviews.