Le Col Sport Thermal Cargo Bib Shorts review - toasty warm, comfortable and practical

Fresh from the renowned brand founded by former pro, Yanto Barker, Le Col's Sport Thermal Cargo Bib Shorts go above and beyond the features offered by most of the best cycling shorts. There's an integrated thermal lining to keep you warm on cooler days and a pair of mesh cargo pockets for carrying your essentials.

They could be a handy addition to your cycling wardrobe - especially if you're one of life’s faffers and over-thinkers. You know the inner monologue before heading out: “Have I got enough gels and snacks? Will one spare tube be enough? Maybe I should take two? I’ve got a sniffle, better take a handy pack of tissues. Wallet? House keys? Phone? Gilet or rain jacket? Possibly both?” Perhaps it’s just me. But I doubt it.

Le Col Sport Thermal Cargo Bib Shorts: construction

(Image credit: Adam Jones)

Combining insulating and wind-resistant properties with a raised waistline to give extra coverage and protection on chillier days, the key features of the shorts are the easy access mesh side pockets. Capacious and cut in such a way to make reaching and accessing items a doddle while on the move, the elastic mesh holds your essentials firmly in place.

(Image credit: Adam Jones)

From a much-needed tissue on one of those really cold days that makes your nose run like a tap, to the ever-present mobile phone, keys, gels, inner tubes, gas canisters and even a dog poo sample (in a vial), the pockets add extra on-bike capacity for ‘stuff’.

Importantly, the positioning of the pocket on each thigh means that either hand is much closer to your handlebars, rather than rummaging around behind your back while on the move. In traffic and urban settings this proved to be very reassuring.

The triple layer chamois - complete with a gel insert - also makes the shorts an attractive and comfortable all-round option either for those heading out on a long road ride, or gravel enthusiasts looking for much-needed shock absorption whilst hacking over rough terrain.

(Image credit: Adam Jones)

Le Col offers just two colourways for the Sport Cargo Thermal Bib Shorts, a stylish Navy/Saffron combo or classic Black. Both come with reflective strips on the rear of the legs to aid visibility in low light conditions.

The ride

The four-way Italian stretch fleece on the inside of the shorts is soft and affords comfortable movement during the ride. When teamed with leg-warmers, the shorts worked superbly on particularly cold days (5°C / 41°F). Not only that, in conditions that swiftly changed from ‘a light drizzle’ to the ‘kind of rain that soaks right through you’, they maintained their warmth, cosiness and resisted the worst of the moisture.

(Image credit: Adam Jones)

The immediate fit – straight out of the smart packaging, which instantly reassures you that you’ve invested in a quality product – was good. However, if you’re used to wearing Italian designed and manufactured brands - rather than those simply 'made-in-Italy', or if you're like me tall and very slim - then you may find the initial sensation a little ‘roomy’; more like a Belgian label. Beefier riders will feel instantly at home with the fit.

That said, comfort was not an issue and the leg grippers both easily accommodated leg warmers, with the 45mm grippers giving a secure and cosy fit. The broad straps also add to the sense of snug, comfortable security. Having washed them and popped them on for an endurance ride, the fit was unquestionable, remained so and has done since.

(Image credit: Adam Jones)

Value

At $210.00 / £165.00 they’re far from the cheapest in the cargo sector, but then these are thermal and feature a number of neat, practical details (such as the pocket openings and raised waistline).

By comparison, Rapha’s Core Cargo Bib Shorts offer incredible versatility by virtue of having four pockets (with two at the rear) and at the relatively modest price of $140.00 / £100.00, you get Rapha’s renowned quality.

Likewise, by offering super storage capacity by incorporating twin pockets at the back, as well as two on either thigh, Cuore’s Pioneer cargo bibs were rated very highly by our tester. As a premium product, they also carry a price to match at $190 / €185.00.