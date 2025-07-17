Swiss Side confirms impact of steering moment on poorly designed wheels, but insists its 68mm Hadron Ultimates are safer than shallower rivals

Wheel brand urges UCI to rethink its current rhetoric and involve the cycling industry experts in future decision-making

Swiss Side wheel outside next to a table
(Image credit: Swiss Side)
Aaron Borrill
By
published
Contributions from

In an open letter to the UCI, wheel manufacturer Swiss Side has expressed its dismay at the recently announced rules to ban rims taller than 65mm in UCI road races. While this rule is set to take effect on January 1, 2026, it will ultimately render Swiss Side's recently launched 68mm-deep Hadron Ultimate 680 wheel obsolete.

Swiss Side has requested that the UCI reconsider the changes to the equipment regulations, particularly the rim depth limitation, and has asked for it to be delayed until at least 2027, or reworked completely.

