Forget 28mm tyres: The rise of wider road bike tyres is here, and if you ride your gravel or all-road bike on the road, pay attention

The growing segment of wide road slick, measuring 35-44mm
It is no secret that tyres are getting wider across the cycling spectrum. WorldTour road racers have left the 25mm rubber in the dust in favour of 28mm or even 30mm options. Gravel professionals, meanwhile, are riding tyres well beyond the 50mm threshold. Even on the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, some of the top riders habitually race 2.5 inches rather than the lightweight 2.2-inch tyres of old.

All of this is trickling down to consumers as the market adjusts to the new standard set by the sport's cutting-edge athletes. This momentum has led to new and novel ways for cyclists to think about products and find the right options to make their riding experience as enjoyable as possible. Tyres are, after all, where the rubber meets the road.

Vittoria Corsa NEXT tyres
Corsa N.Ext Tubeless-Ready

Volume: 34mm
Weight: 350g
Price: $91.99

Pros:
- Fast rolling
- Easy to mount

Cons:
- Prone to flats
- Measures small
- Steep crown, less traction control

Rene Herse Bon Jon Pass, Endurance Casing

Volume: 35mm
Weight: 365g
Price: $90

Pros:
- Smooth ride feel
- Durable casing

Cons:
- Difficult to seat
- Slower rolling

Enve SES

Volume: 35mm
Weight: 310g
Price: $75

Pros:
- Great traction control, especially in the wet
- Light weight

Cons:
Lacks the durability of other similar sized options

Challenge Strada Bianca

Volume: 36mm
Weight: 377g
Price: $87.99

Pros:
- Very smooth ride feel
- Over performs off road

Cons:
- Very difficult to mount
- Prone to cuts and sidewall tears

Continental GP 5000 AS tyres
Continental GP 5000 AS

Volume: 35mm
Weight: 360g
Price: $89.95

Pros:
- Durable casing
- Easy to seat at home

Cons:
- Tight fit on some rims
- Slower rolling

Pirelli P Zero TLR

Volume: 40mm
Weight: 375g
Price: $94.90

Pros:
- Very fast for its size
- Smooth ride feel
- Durable construction

Cons:
- Poses geometry challenges for smaller riders
- Underperforms off-road, has a narrow optimal pressure

Specialized Mondo Tyre
Specialized Mondo

Volume: 35mm
Weight: 365g
Price: $79.99

Pros:
- Fast rolling
- Over performs off road

Cons:
- Measures slightly small

Rene Herse Snoqualmie Pass, Extralight Casing

Volume: 44mm
Weight: 335g
Price: $90

Pros:
- Incredibly light for its size
- Incredibly smooth ride feel
- Performs well over mixed surfaced

Cons:
- A tall tire that can challenge ride quality on certain gravel/all-road frames
- Difficult to mount

