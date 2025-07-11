Pinarello launches 'lightest aero gravel race bike' Dogma GR - first ride review

Light, aero and incredibly expensive are standard for a Pinarello Dogma, but how does that translate to trail time?

Pinarello Dogma GR shown in rocky landscape
Dogma GR has tyre clearance for 45mm tyres, less than the contemporary trend for 50mm+
(Image credit: Pinarello)
Neal Hunt's avatar
By
published

I was lucky enough to ride not one, but two new gravel bikes from Pinarello recently. The Italian brand has dabbled in off-road bikes for a while, with the original Grevil launched back in 2018 and more recently the Crossista CX bike and XC MTB, which were gold medal-winning bikes raced by Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, and it's from the lessons learned developing those bikes that the Dogma GR was born.

The Dogma GR takes the brand's ubiquitous racing DNA from its top-tier road range to create an unsurprisingly, uncompromising race bike. Like Cervelo and Orbea, its gravel race bike is more road-oriented than a mountain bike, with tight clearances, sharp angles, and agile handling. Pinarello has split its two new bikes based on their intended usage: the Elite, designed for UCI gravel races, which typically last around four hours for the pros, and its sibling, the Grevil F, designed for longer and rougher events that last over five hours.

Image 1 of 11
Dogma
(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1