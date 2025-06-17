Cervelo just destroyed the All-Road category, with a bike designed for gravel

Cervelo set out to make the fastest gravel bike in the world, but they might have made the most versatile bike inadvertently. My first ride thoughts after 120km on board the new Aspero 5.

Cervelo bike at cafe stop in Girona
Cervelo Aspero-5 after a first ride in Girona, showing new Sram Force groupset and Bento box details
(Image credit: Jared Gruber - Cervelo)
published

Cervelo just launched a bike so capable, and so fast, it’s left me wondering what the All-road category is even for now, and that’s not because this is intended to be a do-it-all bike, at all. It’s in fact designed around a very specific brief.

Gravel is getting faster, according to Cervelo. So this bike is optimised for what it says is the increasing race pace of events like Unbound Gravel, or 3Rides where, incidentally, Marianne Vos rode this new aero bike to victory just last week.

