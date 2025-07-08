"Don't screw up an already great bike" - Cervélo opts for evolution not revolution with new S5

Cervélo details a comprehensive nip-tuck for their flagship S5, resulting in less weight and a claimed 6.3 watts of savings in what was already a very fast bike

Cervelo S5 aero bike 2025
(Image credit: Cervelo)
By
published

If a week is a long time in politics, then three years in the race bike industry is an eternity. And that’s how long it’s taken Cervélo to update its aero machine, the S5.

A cursory glance at the new bike sees it retain a similar silhouette to its predecessor. Skeptics may even suggest this is largely a cosmetic affair, aimed more at pleasing those who balance spreadsheets rather than those trying to scale podiums. But Cervélo says this S5 is faster yet lighter and it has the numbers to back up the claims. So with the technological arms race as competitive as ever, will the revamped S5 continue its legacy as a winner of the biggest bike races?

