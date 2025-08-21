Can you turn a Tour de France road bike into a cargo bike? Yes, says US company Argo, launching a new flat pack kit to turn any bike into a cargo bike

A new kit from US company Argo claims to be able to convert almost any bike into a cargo bike, with a mail order kit you can build at home.

We loved the idea of it, so asked the company if the product really could convert any bike, including a Tour de France favourite like the Specialized Tarmac SL8.

Unbelievably, the company said, "yes".

We also asked them if a downhill bike could be a suitable donor, something like say a Canyon Spectral, or Giant Glory.

Doug Hunter, spokesperson for the brand said: "It isn't made for them, they definitely won't have a front suspension lock out, and that is a must."

He went on to say that whilst it was never designed for "bigger hitter downhill bikes, people have put it on full suspension bikes and it worked, but it simply isn't designed for them, and it rides poorly on big hitter or DH and Freeride types".

(Image credit: Argo Cargo Bikes)

Having interrogated the press release in some detail, and having talked to the brand, the only physical restrictions to converting any bike then seems to be fork compatibility, and the presence of a 68mm BSA bottom bracket. And whether or not you can assemble the flat pack kit, and hook the braking up yourself.

With compatibility with 9mm, 12mm and 15mm axle standards, it seems you're covered from quick release right through to super boost at 15mm, which is pretty comprehensive. Allowing, in theory, the conversion of almost anything from a commuter bike, to the possibility of fitting the majority of mountain bikes.

The kit itself runs a hydraulic disc up front, and a 180mm disc. If you can use the included lever which is suitable for a flat bar, you just swap it out with your existing brake, and go. If you need something else, then they can supply a cable actuated splitter or you can use the Zeno hydraulic split system, but they recommend a visit to the bike shop for that.

But, I hear you cry, your bike isn't designed for those loads. We asked them, and they insisted because of the way it's designed, the fork isn't taking the load. The system is instead affixed at the bottom bracket, one of the strongest areas on your bike, presumably relieving the fork of the load stresses, leaving that free for steering movements, just like in a conventional cargo bike.

The company was careful to stress – whilst humouring my questions about whether or or not I could convert a Tarmac SL8 – that the kit is designed for city bikes and shorter travel, lockable MTB's.

But, Doug was happy to confirm that, in theory, if you do want to convert your Tour de France bike, it is very possible, and regardless of donor chosen, the total payload would then be 68kg, the limit of the kit.

Where we come back to earth, and for a change we're bumping back to earth gently in the right direction, is in cost. For a cargo bike set up, the Argo is cheap at $1399. That's half the entry level price for one of the best cargo bikes.

In fact, it seems price was one important part of the development of the bike in the first place. Scott Taylor, the brainchild behind the idea, said: "The Fy hopes to democratise cargo bikes, allowing more people to enjoy their inherent versatility."

Not only is the Fy compatible with most standard bicycles then, it’s also delivered directly to the consumer and requires no proprietary components.

You do need a whole bicycle to start with of course, which even if you're buying something relatively humble, like a Trek Marlin, one of Trek's best selling do-it-all bikes, the entire set up could stand you at a similar price to a ready made one.

Where it gets interesting – for us geeks at least – is wondering what kind of bike you might bolt to it. Of course, it's designed to be used with whatever bicycle you have hanging around in the garage, and in that sense it is very interesting indeed.

The Fy cargo system converts your existing bike into a cargo bike (Image credit: Argo Cargo Bikes)

The Argo Fy system essentially takes the place of your front wheel and steering system (Image credit: Argo Cargo Bikes)

(Image credit: Argo Cargo Bikes)

The frame is made using 6061 aluminium tubing with the aim of adding control through the material’s added stiffness as well as ensuring its durability. The cargo box is made from phenolic plywood, which is both waterproof and paint-free, which Taylor says makes it stronger and more sustainable. There’s also a steel kickstand and hydraulic disc brakes that are compatible with e-bikes.