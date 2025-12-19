Chris King turns 50 and celebrates golden anniversary with, you guessed it, gold components

Oregon-based component manufacturer Chris King Precision Components, celebrated for its buttery-smooth bearings and unmistakably buzzing hubs, is ringing in its 50th anniversary with a golden flourish.

In 2026, the brand will mark five decades of manufacturing high-end bicycle components with a year-long celebration that reflects both its engineering legacy and its flair for design. The festivities begin with the introduction of a new matte gold colourway, available across much of the company’s product range throughout the year.

Founded in 1976 in the back room of a Santa Barbara bike shop, Chris King Precision Components grew from a small operation focused on solving mechanical problems into a highly respected premium component manufacturer.

Over the decades, the company has operated out of three different factories, earned a collection of patents, and helped define industry expectations for durability, serviceability and longevity, particularly with its now-iconic headset designs.

“I never thought I’d make a living manufacturing bicycle components,” said company founder Chris King, in a press release. “But I’ve been crazy for the bike since way back, and year after year, through this company, I’ve been able to solve a few of the problems I saw with the equipment people were using, and build a fun place to work to boot. I’m really happy, not only for myself, but for all the people who worked so hard to make this thing go for 50 years.”

Today, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, where it continues to manufacture the majority of its products in-house. In addition to the performance of its coveted products, the brand has long embraced an aesthetic personality as well. Its colourful, anodised collections have become a signature, allowing riders to personalise their bike builds (and kitchen!) in style.

The new matte gold finish will be available throughout the 2026 season before being retired permanently, and the company says it will scale production to meet demand. All matte gold hubs will feature a unique 50th anniversary bee logo laser-etched into the shell, while select accessories such as stem caps and espresso tampers will also receive special anniversary markings. The only products not available in the golden colour will be threaded headsets and rim brake hubs.

Beyond the new finish, the company will roll out special anniversary projects throughout 2026, including an interview video series with founder Chris King, a commemorative book, soft goods and the release of new products.