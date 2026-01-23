Brand behind Visma-Lease a Bike's adjustable tyre pressure system declared bankrupt

Gravaa has had a liquidator appointed

Marianne Vos&#039; bike featuring tire inflation system Gravaa
Gravaa, the Dutch company behind Visma-Lease a Bike's tyre pressure adjustment system, has been declared bankrupt.

According to court records in the Netherlands, liquidators have been appointed to the brand. Gravaa pioneered the KAPS system, which allowed riders to inflate or deflate their tyres on the go.

