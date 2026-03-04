'We are facing a funding crisis' - women riders' union calls for help
The Cyclists' Alliance says it needs immediate funding support to continue its core programming, including its mentoring and legal services for riders
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The Cyclists’ Alliance (TCA) has launched a GoFundMe campaign to keep its operations running as it searches for long-term funding partners.
The labour union for professional women cyclists says immediate financial support is needed to continue providing legal assistance, mentoring and advocacy for athletes across the sport.
"For the first time since 2020, we are facing a funding crisis," the organisation said in a statement announcing the campaign. "Without immediate financial support, we will not be able to continue our work."
Since its founding in 2017, TCA has sought to improve working conditions and protections for professional cyclists competing in the women's peloton. The group has campaigned for key rights such as minimum salaries, maternity protections and RED-S awareness while also providing direct services to riders.
According to the organisation, it has supported nearly 100 young athletes transitioning into the professional ranks through its annual Mentor Programme and has provided free legal advice to more than 400 riders on their working rights.
The organisation warns that despite rapid growth in the top tier of the sport, development levels remain vulnerable.
"The WorldTour might be growing and flourishing, but the Continental level, where riders learn, develop, and fight for their chance, is still fragile," the statement said. "Without us, women’s pro cycling loses its vital, independent support system."
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Funds raised through the campaign will go toward maintaining core programmes. TCA estimates that €35,000 would allow it to run its Mentor Programme through the end of 2026, while €65,000 would support both mentoring and legal services for riders. A total of €100,000 would enable the organisation to continue operating through the rest of 2026, including athlete education and advocacy work with the UCI.
"If you believe in the future of women’s cycling, not just at the top, but all the way through, now is the time to act," the group said.
The fundraising campaign has been launched in the lead-up to International Women’s Day on March 8, with the organisation also calling for potential sponsors to come forward.
"As we approach International Women’s Day, this year’s theme is Give to Gain," the statement said. "Your support will help the next generation chase their professional dreams and inspire all of us to keep riding forward."
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 12 years in cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.