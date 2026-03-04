'A steadying force during one of the most pivotal periods' – British Cycling chair to step down for health reasons

British Cycling's chair, Frank Slevin, is to step down following a diagnosis of bowel cancer, it was announced on Wednesday.

The former House of Fraser executive has been in the post since 2018, which he said had been "an incredible honour and privilege". It follows the recent announcement that CEO Jon Dutton will also leave this summer to become the new CEO of the British Olympic Association (BOA).

Slevin's tenure saw him work with three CEOs: Julie Harrington, Brian Facer and Dutton. He helped lead the organisation through the Covid pandemic, as well as helping BC meet the recommendations from the Cycling Independent Review. His revealing of his cancer diagnoses was partly inspired by Sir Chris Hoy.

"I would like to thank the passionate staff and volunteers in particular, who work tirelessly to serve our members and partners and who have made my role as Chair so rewarding," Slevin said.

"It has been an incredible journey since the Cycling Independent Review. We should be enormously proud of the fact that we have established British Cycling as an exemplar for how national governing bodies in sport can not only continue to win Olympic, Paralympic and World Championship medals in unprecedented numbers, but can also deliver for our members, create real social impact across the Home Nations and be governed with professionalism and integrity.

"I am deeply saddened to be leaving before my tenure naturally comes to an end later in the year, but I know British Cycling has never been stronger, more focused on its purpose nor better led and I am confident that the transition to my successor will be managed with aplomb."

Dutton, the current British Cycling CEO, said: "Frank has been an exceptional Chair and a steadying force during one of the most pivotal periods in British Cycling’s history.

"His unwavering dedication, commercial acumen, governance expertise and passion for cycling have helped lay a stronger foundation for the organisation’s future, both at elite and grassroots levels. He leaves a legacy that will benefit riders, volunteers and fans for years to come.

"On a personal note, it is bittersweet that Frank’s departure coincides with my own, however we have a clear strategic direction, strengthened structures and an unprecedented opportunity to build on that progress with sustained energy and focus.

"Frank’s service to our organisation has been exemplary, and I know the entire cycling community will join me in wishing him well as he focuses on his health and wellbeing."

Slevin oversaw an organisation which has been incredibly successful at delivering Olympic and global success, but has also dealt with falling membership. In recent years, BC has also faced controversy, including over its policy that stopped transgender women from competing in female racing categories. It has also faced questions and protests about British Cycling's partnership with oil and gas giant Shell.

"I know there are still people out there who are not happy. Although it’s for me, the board and the executive to demonstrate that there was proper purpose in doing this. It isn’t just a financial transaction, there will be benefits," Slevin said in 2023.

"If we don’t deliver those benefits, then you can hold me to account."

According to the press release, recruitment for the new independent chair will begin "in earnest", but Slevin will remain involved until a successor is appointed, remaining on the boards of Grand Depart 2027 Ltd and British Cycling Ventures.

Andy Cook and James Davies will share the role of acting chair.