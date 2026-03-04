'A steadying force during one of the most pivotal periods' – British Cycling chair to step down for health reasons

Frank Slevin had been chair since 2018

Frank Slevin, British Cycling chair
British Cycling's chair, Frank Slevin, is to step down following a diagnosis of bowel cancer, it was announced on Wednesday.

The former House of Fraser executive has been in the post since 2018, which he said had been "an incredible honour and privilege". It follows the recent announcement that CEO Jon Dutton will also leave this summer to become the new CEO of the British Olympic Association (BOA).

Dutton, the current British Cycling CEO, said: "Frank has been an exceptional Chair and a steadying force during one of the most pivotal periods in British Cycling’s history.

"His unwavering dedication, commercial acumen, governance expertise and passion for cycling have helped lay a stronger foundation for the organisation’s future, both at elite and grassroots levels. He leaves a legacy that will benefit riders, volunteers and fans for years to come.

"On a personal note, it is bittersweet that Frank’s departure coincides with my own, however we have a clear strategic direction, strengthened structures and an unprecedented opportunity to build on that progress with sustained energy and focus.

"Frank’s service to our organisation has been exemplary, and I know the entire cycling community will join me in wishing him well as he focuses on his health and wellbeing."

"I know there are still people out there who are not happy. Although it’s for me, the board and the executive to demonstrate that there was proper purpose in doing this. It isn’t just a financial transaction, there will be benefits," Slevin said in 2023.

"If we don’t deliver those benefits, then you can hold me to account."

