Belgian pro rider found in ditch after a training crash, rescued by ranger

Leander Van Hautegem sustained a concussion and a collapsed lung during the ride

Meg Elliot's avatar
By
published
Man cycles on a road in a yellow and blue jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two days after competing in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, 22-year-old Belgian Leander Van Hautegem found himself unconscious in a ditch after a heavy crash in training on Tuesday.

A ranger discovered the Flanders-Baloise rider, who had suffered a severe concussion, a collapsed lung and broken ribs after coming off his bike in the Koppenberg Forest.

“More bad luck for Team Flanders-Baloise,” the team wrote in a press release. “After a serious crash during training, Leander Van Hautegem was transported to Ghent University Hospital. The unfortunate Kluisbergen resident suffered a severe concussion, a collapsed lung, and two cracked ribs. Get well soon, Leander!”

For concerned friends and fans, Van Hautegem offered concise reassurance via an Instagram story, writing simply: “I’m ok.”

And research out of Melbourne’s Monash University into bicycle crashes in 2019 found that half of bike injuries were sustained during solo-rides, involving no other vehicles.

Meg Elliot
Meg Elliot
News Writer

Meg is a news writer for Cycling Weekly. In her time around cycling, Meg is a podcast producer and lover of anything that gets her outside, and moving.

From the Welsh-English borderlands, Meg's first taste of cycling was downhill - she's now learning to love the up, and swapping her full-sus for gravel (for the most part!).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.