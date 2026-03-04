Belgian pro rider found in ditch after a training crash, rescued by ranger

Two days after competing in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, 22-year-old Belgian Leander Van Hautegem found himself unconscious in a ditch after a heavy crash in training on Tuesday.

A ranger discovered the Flanders-Baloise rider, who had suffered a severe concussion, a collapsed lung and broken ribs after coming off his bike in the Koppenberg Forest.

“More bad luck for Team Flanders-Baloise,” the team wrote in a press release. “After a serious crash during training, Leander Van Hautegem was transported to Ghent University Hospital. The unfortunate Kluisbergen resident suffered a severe concussion, a collapsed lung, and two cracked ribs. Get well soon, Leander!”

Van Hautegem stayed overnight for observation in the hospital after being rescued by the fire brigade.

For concerned friends and fans, Van Hautegem offered concise reassurance via an Instagram story, writing simply: “I’m ok.”

There is constant concern over riders safety when in the professional peloton, and rightly so; just last weekend, there were reports of broken teeth, collarbones and fractured femurs at Omloop Nieuwsblad. But solo training rides, often taken without tracking devices in remote locations, pose another danger for pros and amateurs alike.

Over the summer, Chris Froome was airlifted to hospital with a fractured vertebrae, collapsed lung and five broken bones sustained during a training ride crash. In 2019 he was left in intensive care after being knocked off his bike by a gust of strong wind whilst riding at 37mph on a reconnaissance ride at the Critérium du Dauphiné. One rider with multiple life-threatening crashes.

And research out of Melbourne’s Monash University into bicycle crashes in 2019 found that half of bike injuries were sustained during solo-rides, involving no other vehicles.

In fact, 48% of the crashes they recorded were by experienced cyclists in clear weather.

Cycling, at every level of the sport, poses risk to riders - this doesn't look like it is about to change. Fortunately for Van Hautegem, he was found and treated promptly.