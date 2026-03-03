Brompton World Championships to return to the U.S. this April

The Brompton World Championships will return to North America this spring, bringing the world’s most stylish bike race back to U.S. soil for the first time in eight years. The iconic folding-bike showdown will take place at the Sea Otter Classic in April, with world titles to be decided on Saturday, April 18.

In this one-of-a-kind spectacle, competitors have historically been encouraged to don tweed jackets, ties and skirts, showcasing that "Tweed Is Speed." Riders line up for the event’s signature Le Mans–style start, sprinting to their folded bikes, unfolding them with speedy precision, and charging off for a lap of the Laguna Seca Raceway circuit. It’s equal parts pageantry and an all-out effort.

The Brompton World Championships began in 2006 in Barcelona, Spain, originally organised by a local Brompton distributor before quickly gaining international attention. By 2008, the event had moved to the United Kingdom, where it found a fittingly grand backdrop at Blenheim Palace and later at venues including Goodwood Circuit. From 2015 to 2019, the championships became part of the RideLondon festival. After a pause in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event returned with renewed global energy, staging editions in Singapore in 2022 and Turin, Italy, in 2023, before settling back into London in 2024 and 2025 as one of the calendar’s most distinctive fixtures.

The last time the Brompton World Championship crossed the Atlantic was in 2018, also at the Sea Otter Classic. Prior to that, the event made headlines in 2017 in New York City as part of the Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic.

Now, American riders once again have the chance to compete on home soil for one of cycling’s most unique honours. Winners in both men’s and women’s categories will be crowned World Champions. More than a competitive event, the Brompton World Championships celebrate urban mobility, individuality and community spirit. See registration details here.

Part expo, part racing festival, the Sea Otter Classic is North America’s largest consumer bike gathering, held annually at Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California. The Brompton World Championships will be one of many races held that week, including the opening round of the Life Time Grand Prix series. This year's show will be held April 16-19.

(Image credit: Getty Images)