'A monumental moment' – UK to host round of UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup for first time in 12 years

Glasgow will host a round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup this December, marking the first time the competition has visited the UK in 12 years.

The event will take place on 13 December in Kelvingrove Park, in the west of the Scottish city. It will be the third of 12 international rounds that make up the off-road discipline’s foremost series, held mostly in Belgium.

The UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup first left mainland Europe in 2014, when it staged a round in Milton Keynes. This was also the last time it came to the UK. There have since been rounds in the USA and Ireland.

Commenting on the Glasgow announcement, Fraser Johnston, head of events at Scottish Cycling, said it will be a “monumental moment”.

“I'm sure we will put on a great show and cement ourselves in the international calendar,” he said.

Pre-sale tickets to attend the event are on sale now to British Cycling members. General sale will open at 10am next Monday 9 March through Ticketmaster.

“It’s going to be the biggest moment in my career,” said Cameron Mason, the current men’s British cyclo-cross champion, who is from Linlithglow, a 40-minute drive east of Glasgow.

“It’ll be a real honour to be the current British Champion lining up on the start,” Mason continued. “I know there’s so much more to gain from an event like the Glasgow World Cup than just performance. I see the support that the cyclo-cross has every weekend, and just how special the sport is.

“It’s going to be so cool that the people of Scotland get to see it for themselves.”

The female British cyclo-cross champion, Anna Flynn, is also Scottish, from Edinburgh.

The only previous UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup round in the UK took place in Milton Keynes in 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The event will include both a men’s elite and a women’s elite race.

Alongside Mason, the organisers are hoping to attract some of the biggest names in the sport, including Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and Lucinda Brand (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions). The Dutch pair topped their respective men’s and women’s UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup series last year, before both going on to win the world title.

Britain’s return to welcoming the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup comes as part of British Cycling’s wider plans to boost cycling in the UK by hosting major events.

“This is a significant moment in the delivery of our major events vision,” said Darren Henry, managing director of British Cycling Ventures. “Bringing world-class international racing to Great Britain inspires future generations and delivers real impact for local communities.”

Last year, it was announced that the UK will host “the grandest of Grands Départs”, when it organises the starts of both the men’s and women’s Tours de France in 2027 – a world-first outside of France.

Glasgow previously hosted the first ‘Super Worlds’ in 2023, a mega-event that brought together 13 UCI World Championships disciplines.

The full 12-round calendar of the 2026-2027 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup is as follows:

1. Friday 27 November 2026 - Ostrava, Czech Republic

2. Sunday 29 November 2026 - Tabor, Czech Republic

3. Sunday 13 December 2026 - Glasgow, UK

4. Saturday 19 December 2026 - Antwerpen, Belgium

5. Sunday 20 December 2026 - Koksijde, Belgium

6. Saturday 26 December 2026 - Gavere, Belgium

7. Sunday 27 December 2026 - Namur, Belgium

8. Tuesday 29 December 2026 - Besançon, France

9. Sunday 3 January 2027 - Zonhoven, Belgium

10. Sunday 17 January 2027 - Benidorm, Spain

11. Saturday 23 January 2027 - Hamme, Belgium

12. Sunday 24 January 2027 - Hoogerheide, Netherlands