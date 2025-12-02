Here are the five cyclo-cross races you can watch Wout van Aert vs Mathieu van der Poel this winter

The reigning world champion and his biggest rival will return to off-road later in December

The world's top two men's cyclo-cross racers, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel have both announced their programmes for this winter now, setting the scene for five thrilling face-offs.

Two of those will be in the UCI World Cup series, two in the top-tier X2O Trofee and one at the Exact Cross at Mol on January 2.

"Mathieu, and Wout coming back is a factor…" British cross racer Cameron Mason told Cycling Weekly last month.

“The Christmas period is a phase of the cyclocross season that I always enjoy being part of,” he said. “Because of the races themselves, the large numbers of supporters who come thanks to the holidays, and the fact that these races fit perfectly into my build-up towards the major spring classics on the road.”

This season, Van Aert's scant eight-race programme is significantly more compact than that of his rival, with Van der Poel planning to compete in 13 races, including the World Championships in Hulst, Netherlands. If the Dutchman – who is the current reigning champion – won this, it would be his ninth rainbow jersey in the event.

Wout van Aert's cyclo-cross programme 25/26

December 20 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Antwerp
December 22 – X2O Trofee, Hofstade
December 23 – Superprestige, Heusden-Zolder
December 28 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Dendermonde
December 29 – X2O Trofee, Loenhout
January 2 – Exact Cross, Mol
January 4 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Zonhoven
January 11 – Belgian National Championships, Beringen

Mathieu van der Poel's cyclo-cross programme 25/26

December 14 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Namur (tbc)
December 20 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Antwerp
December 21 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Koksijde
December 22 – X2O Trofee, Hofstade
December 26 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Gavere
December 29 – X2O Trofee, Loenhout
January 1 – X2O Trofee, Baal
January 2 – Exact Cross, Mol
January 4 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Zonhoven
January 18 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Benidorm (tbc)
January 24 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Maasmechelen
January 25 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Hoogerheide
February 1 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, Hulst

