'A fierce force for change' – charity celebrates one million bikes helping communities around the world

Two-wheeled charity World Bicycle Relief is today celebrating a milestone achievement – one million bicycles distributed across Africa, Asia and Latin America and impacting, says the charity, around 5 million people.

The English-registered charity was established in 2011 with the mission of mobilising individuals and communities in rural communities around the world via the medium of two wheels. It currently operates in seven countries, though its bikes have made their way to 28 in total.

The bikes it supplies are its own, purpose-designed Buffalo Bikes, which it describes as a stronger, simpler, and sustainable bicycle that can withstand harsh rural conditions.

Made of heavy-gauge steel, with a built-in stand and a rack that can transport an impressive 100kg, the Buffalo Bike is designed for accessible, hard-wearing transport rather than the Sunday club ride, and can be paid for by a single £120 donation.

WBR has achieved its million-bike milestone appropriately close to next weekend's International Women's Day: 70% of the charity's bikes find their way to women and girls where, it says, evidence shows that 'reliable transportation improves school retention, expands access to healthcare and increases earning potential across households and communities."

The bikes it sends are "a fierce force for change", says WBR. A claim that it has some impressive figures to back up. It says:

- Each bike benefits a household of five people – not just the original recipient

- Girls who receive a bike are 19% less likely to drop out of school, 22% less likely experience harassment on the way, and find journey times reduced by a third

- Households report a 43% increase in earnings and women report a 50% increase after receiving a bike

- Healthcare workers with bikes serve 63% more households than those without, and those in need are 36% more likely to seek help with their health.

”One million bicycles on the road is clear evidence that reliable mobility changes lives at scale,” said WBR CEO Dave Neiswander. “This milestone confirms both the strength of our model and the scale of the need. Now, we are focused on accelerating that impact even further.”

Active travel company Backroads is helping WBR celebrate its million-bike achievement by matching donations from 24 Feb to 8 March.