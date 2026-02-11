'The rear wheel bolts can break when torqued' – 20,000 Trek e-bikes recalled

Bikes affected were sold in the US last year

A Trek store in Shanghai
Around 20,000 Trek e-bikes have been recalled over fears that they could break when properly torqued.

The recall affects 19,890 Trek FX+ 1 and Electra Townie Go! e-bikes manufactured by Hyena of Taiwan and sold in the US. Customers have been asked by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to stop riding and contact an authorised dealer to get their bike fixed. Bikes sold in Europe have not been included in the recall.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the bicycles with recalled bolts and contact an authorised Trek or Electra dealer to schedule a free repair at the dealer’s location. The dealer will replace the original black rear wheel bolts with new silver rear wheel bolts. Consumers can locate their nearest dealer at https://www.trekbikes.com./us/en_US/store-finder/.

This latest recall comes months after Trek recalled more than 75,000 children’s and town bicycles due to an issue with the coaster brake. The company offered $20 vouchers to all those affected – a scheme that could cost the brand more than $1 million due to the widespread scale of issue. In December, around 700 electric road and gravel bikes were recalled in the US after reports of chainring bolts loosening.

