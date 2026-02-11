'The rear wheel bolts can break when torqued' – 20,000 Trek e-bikes recalled
Bikes affected were sold in the US last year
Around 20,000 Trek e-bikes have been recalled over fears that they could break when properly torqued.
The recall affects 19,890 Trek FX+ 1 and Electra Townie Go! e-bikes manufactured by Hyena of Taiwan and sold in the US. Customers have been asked by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to stop riding and contact an authorised dealer to get their bike fixed. Bikes sold in Europe have not been included in the recall.
According to the CPSC, the rear wheel bolts can break when torqued, causing the wheel to separate from the bicycle, posing a fall hazard. Hyena said that the bolts "may be affected by hydrogen embrittlement". There have been seven reports of the bolts breaking but no injuries reported.
The affected bikes are the 2026 Trek FX+ 1 Midstep, FX+ 1S Midstep, FX+ 1 Stepover, and FX+ 1S Stepover, and Electra Townie Go! Step Thru and Townie Go! S Step Thru e-bikes sold before 28 October 2025, in a variety of colours and sizes. They cost around $2,100.
The CPSC statement reads: "The Trek bicycles have the word 'TREK' printed on the downtube of the frame and 'FX+' is printed on the top tube. The Electra bicycles have the word 'townie' printed on the downtube, 'electra' on the seat stay, and 'go!' on the chain guard. The original rear wheel bolts are black and connect the motor to the rear frame of the bicycles.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the bicycles with recalled bolts and contact an authorised Trek or Electra dealer to schedule a free repair at the dealer’s location. The dealer will replace the original black rear wheel bolts with new silver rear wheel bolts. Consumers can locate their nearest dealer at https://www.trekbikes.com./us/en_US/store-finder/.
"Trek will provide consumers who participate in the recall with a $10 in-store credit toward any Trek, Electra or Bontrager merchandise. The credit is valid through 31 December, 2026.
"The firm has received seven reports of the rear wheel bolts breaking on affected bicycles. No injuries have been reported."
This latest recall comes months after Trek recalled more than 75,000 children’s and town bicycles due to an issue with the coaster brake. The company offered $20 vouchers to all those affected – a scheme that could cost the brand more than $1 million due to the widespread scale of issue. In December, around 700 electric road and gravel bikes were recalled in the US after reports of chainring bolts loosening.
