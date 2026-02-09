Hollywood to make a Lance Armstrong biopic featuring Austin Butler

The forthcoming feature will revisit Armstrong’s dominance and downfall

Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published
Austin Butler to star as Lance Armstrong in upcoming biopic
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Film industry magazine Variety reports that a Lance Armstrong biopic is in the works, with Austin Butler starring as the controversial American cyclist.

According to the report, the movie will examine Armstrong’s complex life and career, following his path from cancer survivor and global inspiration to becoming the subject of cycling’s most infamous doping scandal.

The Armstrong saga has been the subject of multiple books and documentaries (as well as the 2015 biopic The Program) already, but this is the first time his story has been given a large-scale Hollywood studio treatment. According to Variety, Stuber has secured Armstrong’s life rights, granting the production full access to tell his story on screen using both public records as well as personal accounts and behind-the-scenes details.

Explore More
Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 12 years in cycling.

