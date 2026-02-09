Hollywood to make a Lance Armstrong biopic featuring Austin Butler

Film industry magazine Variety reports that a Lance Armstrong biopic is in the works, with Austin Butler starring as the controversial American cyclist.

According to the report, the movie will examine Armstrong’s complex life and career, following his path from cancer survivor and global inspiration to becoming the subject of cycling’s most infamous doping scandal.

Butler is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Elvis in the 2022 biopic, which earned him a Golden Globe and BAFTA award, as well as an Oscar nomination. The new film is directed by Edward Berger, known for "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "Conclave," and produced by former Netflix film chief Scott Stuber.

While key production details have not yet been disclosed, Variety reports that the project is moving forward with significant industry interest, noting it has "set off a bidding war among major studios and streamers."

Armstrong is widely regarded as the most controversial figure in modern cycling history. The American rider dominated the sport for a decade, winning seven consecutive editions of the Tour de France between 1999 and 2005. He notably achieved this run after returning from a life-threatening cancer, which elevated him into global superstardom.

However, following a wide-ranging investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Armstrong was stripped of his titles and handed a lifetime ban. Authorities described the operation as one of the most sophisticated doping programs in sporting history. After years of denial, Armstrong admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in a televised January 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Since then, the Armstrong name has become synonymous with doping.

Despite his public demise, Armstrong has never strayed far from the sport. The Texan remains a visible presence with his popular The Move podcast, and he's also understood to be involved in an advisory and mentorship capacity with the new Modern Adventure team.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Armstrong saga has been the subject of multiple books and documentaries (as well as the 2015 biopic The Program) already, but this is the first time his story has been given a large-scale Hollywood studio treatment. According to Variety, Stuber has secured Armstrong’s life rights, granting the production full access to tell his story on screen using both public records as well as personal accounts and behind-the-scenes details.

As Variety first reported, the Butler-led project remains in development, with further announcements expected at the project moves forward.