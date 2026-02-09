'This decision is a powerful signal of trust from the UCI' – cycling's governing body delegates anti-doping violation management to independent body

Prosecution of anti-doping violations and whereabouts failures activities moved to the ITA

Anti-doping sign at Tour de France 2013
The UCI's decision to delegate anti-doping results management to an independent body, the International Testing Agency (ITA), has been labeled a "powerful signal of trust".

The move was announced on Monday afternoon, and means that the prosecution of anti-doping violations and whereabouts activities in cycling have joined operational anti-doping activities at the ITA.

"This decision is a powerful signal of trust from the UCI, and one that we take with great responsibility," the ITA's director general, Benjamin Cohen, added. "Cycling has the largest anti-doping programme delivered for an International Federation anywhere in the world, and the UCI’s choice to fully entrust its results management to the ITA reflects both the depth of expertise within our legal and operational teams and the maturity of our partnership.

