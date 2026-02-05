'It's crazy, the course is just unsafe' – Strong winds force time trial neutralisation at Spanish stage race

The organisers of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana decided last minute to neutralise stage two’s individual time trial due to strong winds.

A moderate wind warning was issued in the eastern Spanish region on Thursday, with gusts of up to 80kph.

Prior to the stage start, the race organisers announced finishing times would not count towards the general classification. Riders were also told they had to compete on road bikes, with TT bikes – principally the disc wheels – considered too dangerous for the conditions.

Despite the changes, the organisers confirmed the rider with the fastest time would still be declared the stager winner and receive a podium ceremony. That honour went to Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe), who won with an average speed of more than 50kph over the 17km course.

A statement from the race organisers, published on social media, read: “As a result of the safety protocol meeting, comprising the various departments previously communicated, and following a thorough analysis of the situation and the conditions under which the stage will be conducted, the decision has been taken to proceed with the start in accordance with the planned route.

“Nevertheless, it has been agreed that the times will not count towards the general classification. The stage will have a stage winner, and the corresponding podium ceremony will be held in accordance with the established protocol.”

Following a recon of the course between Carlet and Alginet, Movistar’s Cian Uijtdebroeks said he felt it dangerous to start the stage.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It’s crazy, the course is just unsafe,” Uijtdebroeks said in a video posted to X by Movistar. “Riding with the TT bike is just impossible with the wind gusts, but also just the barriers are flying over the road, so even with the road bike, for me, it’s unsafe. It would be a shame if we start.”

The Lidl-Trek team posted: “We hope everyone stays safe out there in the wind.”

Biniam Girmay (NSN Cycling), the winner of stage one, will continue to lead the race on stage three, regardless of the result of the time trial.