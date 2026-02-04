'It's great to be back' – Biniam Girmay wins on first appearance for NSN Cycling, his first victory since 2024

Biniam Girmay has said it is "great to be back" after he won on debut for NSN Cycling, and the first time since 2024, at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on Wednesday.

The Eritrean moved from Intermarché-Wanty over the winter, and repaid his new team at the first opportunity on stage one of Valenciana.

It ended a barren run for the 25-year-old, who last tasted victory for the first time since the 2024 Tour de France, where he won the green jersey. There were a dozen top-five finishes last season, including at the Tour, but no success. However, that drought has now been ended.

"I struggled last year, and got second many times, but it was not enough," he said post-race. "I'm just super-happy, motivated and looking forward to 2026. It's great to be back."

"This is just my second time in a race lead, and being in the lead here in Valenciana gives me good memories.

"To be honest, they surprised us on the climb, but I was in a good position and we managed to have someone in the front to keep an eye on what's going on. Pellizzari was super-strong; he had 20 seconds til the last kilometre, but thanks to my teammates bringing him back, we managed to catch him and win. So this victory for them."

A bunch sprint looked in danger after Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) attacked with 18km to go, and was only reeled in in the closing kilometre. After Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) launched the sprint, Girmay had the speed to round him to victory, and held off Arne Marit (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) and Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta).

Red Bull showed their intent by setting a fierce pace on the sole classified climb of the day, the Puerto de los Madroños. They have Remco Evenepoel at the race, whose 100% win record in 2026 ended on Wednesday, although he will have the opportunity to taste a win again in an individual time trial on Thursday.

The other event of note was Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) crashing out of the race, who was then taken to hospital for assessment.