'It's great to be back' – Biniam Girmay wins on first appearance for NSN Cycling, his first victory since 2024

Eritrean has dream debut at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Biniam Girmay has said it is "great to be back" after he won on debut for NSN Cycling, and the first time since 2024, at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on Wednesday.

The Eritrean moved from Intermarché-Wanty over the winter, and repaid his new team at the first opportunity on stage one of Valenciana.

