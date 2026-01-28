'Our team is built on the outsider willing to take a chance' – Ben Healy signs extension with EF Education-EasyPost to end of 2029

Ben Healy has signed a long-term contract extension with EF Education-EasyPost, which will see him racing in pink until at least 2029.

The deal was announced on Wednesday afternoon, with EF Pro Cycling CEO Jonathan Vaughters saying that "Ben is what we want as a leader". His previous contract was set to run out at the end of 2026.

The Irishman joined the WorldTour in 2022 with the American team, and has made a name for himself in hilly Classics and lumpy Grand Tour stages. He won a stage of the Giro d'Italia in 2023 after finishing second at the Amstel Gold Race.

Last year, Healy won a stage of the Tour de France and wore the yellow jersey as part of his best season yet; he also finished on the podium at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the World Championships.

"I’m close mates with the guys on the team, and that creates an infectious atmosphere that brings everyone closer together," Healy said in a statement.

"It’s not just us guys, it’s everyone, all the staff. There’s not a race or a training camp you go to where you are disappointed to be there. It’s always good fun and the dinner table’s always a great laugh. We spend so many days on the road, so that is super important. It makes you work that bit harder for each other."

As for the future: "I just need to continue being myself," Healy argued. "I want to lead by example. I want to go about it how I always have done. I love the process of getting better. Coming out of the offseason, after not riding my bike for a couple of weeks, I was so excited to get back into that process. I find it so rewarding.

"To be here in this position with the palmarès that I have is something I’m super proud of. I have grown so much as a rider and really refined my craft. I’ve never lost the hunger for it."

"He is thoughtful and always seeking to improve," Vaughters said. "Most importantly, he is always willing to risk. Our team has and always will be built on the outsider willing to take a chance. Ben is that."

"When I first joined the team, I might have seemed like a crazy guy, but there’s obviously something to it and we’ve worked well together," Healy continued. "A big part of that from my side was definitely my coach, Jacob Tipper, who is here on the team now as well. For sure, we’re moving in a really nice direction with ASSOS and our Cannondale bikes. To be honest, it can’t get much better."

"The racing is just a bonus at the end,” he said. "Getting to that place where I know I can go compete with the best is what motivates me. I enjoy racing and I enjoy being at the front of a race, but if you don’t put in the work, you’re not going to be there.

"The wins are obviously amazing, but it’s just getting to the point where you are able to race and compete to win those races that drives me."