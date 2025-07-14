'This yellow jersey is unbelievable' - Ben Healy takes Tour de France race lead in Massif Central

Healy the first Irishman to wear maillot jaune since Stephen Roche in 1981

Ben Healy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Ben Healy was speechless on Bastille Day as his Tour de France got even better in the Massif Central. After winning the stage solo into Vire Normandie four days ago, the Irishman took over the race lead from Tadej Pogačar after a gruelling ride in the breakaway on the 2025 Tour’s first mountain stage - won by Simon Yates.

When a breakaway formed early on in the stage, EF Education-EasyPost made sure they were well represented in the move with Neilson Powless, Harry Sweeny, Alex Baudin and Healy himself all present. Healy and EF boss Jonathan Vaughters heaped praise on the other riders afterwards, with Sweeny getting a notable mention for a huge turn alongside Healy to ensure the group maintained their advantage over the peloton before Healy went solo.

