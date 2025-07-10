'I can't think of anyone who deserves it more': Greg Lemond becomes first cyclist to receive Congressional Gold Medal

Triple Tour de France winner Greg Lemond has become the first cyclist ever to have been awarded the USA's Congressional Gold Medal.

The 64-year-old received the award at the Capitol in Washington DC "on behalf of a grateful nation", in the words of US House Speak Mike Johnson.

The California-born rider became the first American to win the Tour in 1986, despite the efforts of his uber-successful team-mate Bernard Hinault to contest his GC lead.

He also won in 1989 and 1990, but not before being shot in a hunting accident in 1987. Those latter two races saw him pitched against adversaries such as French rider Laurent Fignon – a double winner himself – and the effervescent Claudio Chiappucci.

Beyond his racing career – which also saw him win two World Championship road races – Lemond was renowned for standing up against doping. He called out Lance Armstrong well before the Texan's admissions and his bicycle business suffered because of it. More recently he has been outspoken in the fight against motor doping.

Lemond's sister Karen Melarkey told the Reno Gazette Journal: "Lots of people know of Greg's outstanding athletic achievements, of which there are many, but I'm most proud of my brother for standing up for what is right, fair, and honest," she said.

"Shunned by many for being an outspoken anti-doping cyclist, he stood up to bullies and press at a difficult time in his life. He has overcome many obstacles on and off the road, and I cannot think of anyone who deserves the award more than my brother."

The bill to award Lemond the medal was co-sponsored by Nevada's US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and California Representative Mike Thompson, with the latter saying in a statement: “Throughout his career, Greg repeatedly exemplified the principles of healthy competition, honesty, and selflessness, putting team success ahead of his own. In retirement, he’s dedicated his life to serving and supporting children, veterans, medical research and other causes through his charitable work.”

The Congressional Gold Medal was first awarded in 1776 during the Revolutionary War – to George Washington, no less – and is given as the "highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions", according to the House of Representatives history archive.

It has only been awarded to 10 athletes, with tennis player Billie Jean King one of the most recent of those.

