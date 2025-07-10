'I can't think of anyone who deserves it more': Greg Lemond becomes first cyclist to receive Congressional Gold Medal

Three-time Tour de France winner presented with USA's highest civilian award in Washington DC

Greg Lemond receives Congressional Gold Medal
James Shrubsall
By
published

Triple Tour de France winner Greg Lemond has become the first cyclist ever to have been awarded the USA's Congressional Gold Medal.

The 64-year-old received the award at the Capitol in Washington DC "on behalf of a grateful nation", in the words of US House Speak Mike Johnson.

