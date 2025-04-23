Colombian climbing star and former Vuelta a España winner Lucho Hererra could be investigated over murders of four people

A judge has called for an investigation into the former Vuelta winner who is alleged to have worked with paramilitary groups in Colombia

Lucho herrera
Herrera [right] during the 1987 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

A judge in Colombia has called for an investigation to be launched after Colombian climbing sensation Luis "Lucho" Herrera, the winner of the 1987 Vuelta a España, was linked by members of a paramilitary group to the murders of four people who lived on land adjacent to his.

After arriving on the European scene in the 1980s, Herrera took the Tour de France by storm, winning three individual stages and the mountains classification on two separate occasions over a four year period.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

