'If that is cheating for them, OK': Johan Museeuw explains gravel DQ

Former Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders winner kicked off Marly Grav results after taking his own detour

Johan Museeuw signs autograph
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

After being disqualified from the recent Marly Grav gravel race in the Netherlands, Johan Museeuw has offered up his side of the story.

The former Classics star, nicknamed the Lion of Flanders, placed 17th in his age category behind winner Udo Bölts, a former team-mate of Jan Ullrich.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.