This Tekkerz x Tune collaboration will make 100 people the topic of conversation at the Cafe, whether they like it or not

Tekkerz has never been a team to blend in with the bunch. The team races all over the UK and punches way above its weight, thanks to its fun approach to racing. From retro team cars to kits that turn heads and spark DMs, the London-based squad has built its identity around one core principle: performance should never come at the expense of personality.

The latest chapter? A set of limited-edition gold Tune Nano wheels, released in collaboration with the German component specialists – and limited to just 100 sets worldwide. The gold wheels are plucked straight from the team's Canyon Aeroads, one of the best road bikes available. While they have already been turning heads for some time this season, this is the first time they've been available for sale to the public.

The first thing you will notice about these new rims is the colour. They’re loud. They’re gold. And honestly – I’m still not sure I’m cool enough to ride them.

Thankfully, Team Manager Alec Briggs, and the rest of the Tekkerz team most definitely are. "Tekkerz was set up to offer cycling something different from the mainstream,” says Briggs. “We’re always looking to push the limits – in racing and in style. Gold wheels make up some of the greatest motor racing liveries that have influenced me since I was a kid, so I wanted to offer that look to cycling. It’s just as important for the wheels to be at the top end of performance as well as looking good. Since working with Tune, I have no doubts we’ve built a truly limited wheel.”

Alec isn’t exaggerating. While the Tekkerz look brings the flair, the underlying platform is all business. The specification wouldn't look out of place in one of our best road wheel guides either. The wheels are based on Tune’s brand new Nano hubs, an evolution of the Yokto system released earlier this year. At just 1,389g a set, they’re lightweight enough for full-gas crits, with a stiff, 50mm-deep TRC50 carbon rim and Sapim CX-Ray silver spokes laced 24 front and rear, the same, incidentally, as the spokes fitted to the recently released Enve SES 4.5 Pro wheels released at the 2025 Tour de France.



The hubs feature a steel three-pawl freehub, with a stock 69 points of engagement (upgradable to 138) and Enduro ABEC-5 bearings housed in aluminium end caps. They’re 12-speed ready and centre-lock-disc only.

According to Julian Schaible, Brand Manager at Tune, the partnership came together naturally.

“Working with Tekkerz is the perfect match – they bring the energy, we bring the precision and decades of experience. The Nano wheelset is built to go fast and stand out, and this custom edition really captures that spirit."

These hoops are a statement piece, and I think there is a faction of the cycling world that is crying out for just such a wheelset. And Tekkerz knows a thing or two about that – from Subaru rally liveries to BRG Minis and Turbo Volvos, the team’s history is steeped in iconic automotive flair. These wheels follow in that tradition with a bold, fast, and unmistakably different identity.

The Tune x Tekkerz Nano wheelset will be available from mid-to-late August via tune.de and select retailers, priced at €2,490, with pricing in the British and American markets to be confirmed.

Special team edition Tekkerz x Tune wheels (Image credit: Tekkerz Tune)