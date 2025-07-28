This Tekkerz x Tune collaboration will make 100 people the topic of conversation at the Cafe, whether they like it or not

Tekkerz has never been a team to blend in with the bunch. The team races all over the UK and punches way above its weight, thanks to its fun approach to racing. From retro team cars to kits that turn heads and spark DMs, the London-based squad has built its identity around one core principle: performance should never come at the expense of personality.

The latest chapter? A set of limited-edition gold Tune Nano wheels, released in collaboration with the German component specialists – and limited to just 100 sets worldwide. The gold wheels are plucked straight from the team's Canyon Aeroads, one of the best road bikes available. While they have already been turning heads for some time this season, this is the first time they've been available for sale to the public.

