You might think racing in the UK is on a downward trajectory at the moment, but we’re not back to 2005 just yet

We can still fill a velodrome, which, is an improvement on CW columnist Hutch's experience

I was looking over some images from last month's National Track Championships, mainly for the pleasure of seeing Katie Archibald winning national titles again, when I started looking at the crowd behind her. All those happy faces.

It reminded me of my own track career when, in contrast, you’d look up at the empty, empty stands and feel confident that the plastic seats would compost before they wore out. You might think racing in the UK is on a downward trajectory at the moment, but we can still fill a velodrome. We’re not back to 2005 just yet.

