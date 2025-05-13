Bike racing needs to stop trying to reinvent the wheel and focus on what already works

Formula Fixed is just the latest novelty to promise to save cycling, but is it needed?

This week has brought news of a fresh format that will save cycling in the USA - Formula Fixed. The organisers promise fixed-gear bike racing on tight, twisty, indoor tracks, designed for both an in-person and online audience, beginning at the end of this year. It sounds fun, and it’s the kind of thing I would go to if it was put on in my home city of Bristol. In fact, all power to the people behind it and I hope it does become a success. Anything that gets people enjoying bikes is a good thing.

However, Formula Fixed is not the first of many attempts to ‘fix’ cycling in the US - it follows things like the National Cycling League (NCL), which had big ambitions, city-based franchise teams, huge celebrity-backed investments and a big prize pot. There have been various bright burning, but short-lived ideas to get the American public back into bike racing, and this is just the latest. Perhaps this one will succeed, but allow me to explain my pessimism.

