Rapha launches the Super-League, a new British road racing points competition

16 events make up the Rapha Super-League, including crits and road races, with overall winners crowned

Cat Ferguson surges forward at the 2024 Lincoln Grand Prix
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Cycling brand Rapha has launched a new British road racing points competition, the Super-League, which includes 16 of the country's "most exciting races".

The competition, which includes road races, criteriums, and stage events, runs from the Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix in May through to the Wentworth Woodhouse Grand Prix in August, and sits alongside British Cycling's National Road and Circuit Series.

