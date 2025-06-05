'It’s big and it’s stressful and it’s going to be absolutely mad' - British Continental teams poised for WorldTour test at Tour of Britain

Continental squads looking for experience and exposure at home race

Lucy Harris
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Britain’s domestic teams are looking to "bring their A-game" at the Tour of Britain Women this week, as they pit themselves against the big-budget squads of the WorldTour.

All five of the country’s Continental teams – CJ O’Shea Racing, DAS-Hutchinson, Handsling Alba Development Road Team, Hess, and Smurfit Westrock – will compete in the four-day race, which starts today in Dalby Forest, and finishes in Glasgow on Sunday.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

