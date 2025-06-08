First road race to taking on the WorldTour in 14 months - this is Britain’s fastest rising star

Lauren Dickson could be heading for the WorldTour in 2026

Handsling Alba
Lauren Dickson [far left] was third at the Tour of Norway this year
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
After several years competing in triathlon and duathlon, Lauren Dickson decided to try her hand at road racing for the first time in April 2024. Just over a year later, the Scot is making a name for herself and attracting offers from several top teams.

This week, Dickson has been racing the Tour of Britain Women for the Handsling Alba Development Road Team, one of the smallest teams in the race. An unlucky puncture on the first day left her out of the General Classification picture, but she excelled in the difficult second and third stages.

Dan Challis
Dan Challis

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

